England and Leicester Tigers’ Ellis Genge continues to show why he is such a popular figure online.
The prop has built a reputation on Twitter in recent years, particularly for his treatment of online trolls, and was in good form on Monday. On this occasion, it was his comment on a post by Will Greenwood that slayed his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genge jeeringly thanked all the “Twitter TMO reviews” following an online storm regarding an alleged headbutt last November against Wales, and his interview approach on TV has been popular in the past, albeit controversial at times.

Leicester have played only once in three weeks due to Covid-19 cancellations, so at least the players are making their presence felt online. With the upcoming rounds of European action in doubt, Genge has plenty of time to build his social media following.

Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now