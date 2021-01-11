2:13pm, 11 January 2021

England and Leicester Tigers’ Ellis Genge continues to show why he is such a popular figure online.

The prop has built a reputation on Twitter in recent years, particularly for his treatment of online trolls, and was in good form on Monday. On this occasion, it was his comment on a post by Will Greenwood that slayed his colleagues.

When you nut and they keep going https://t.co/JkdJEGH4w1 — Gengey (@EllisGenge) January 11, 2021

Genge jeeringly thanked all the “Twitter TMO reviews” following an online storm regarding an alleged headbutt last November against Wales, and his interview approach on TV has been popular in the past, albeit controversial at times.

Leicester have played only once in three weeks due to Covid-19 cancellations, so at least the players are making their presence felt online. With the upcoming rounds of European action in doubt, Genge has plenty of time to build his social media following.