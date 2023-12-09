Connacht suffer record loss as Penaud boosts Bordeaux

Connacht made a miserable start to their Investec Champions Cup campaign as they were beaten 41-5 by Bordeaux-Begles in Galway.

The French club claimed a bonus-point triumph, with France World Cup star Damian Penaud playing a key role as Connacht suffered their heaviest home defeat in top-flight European competition.

Penaud finished off a flowing move for his team’s second try, while full-back Romain Buros and Penaud’s fellow wing Pablo Uberti each touched down twice.

Bordeaux were also awarded a penalty try, with Maxime Lucu kicking a penalty and two conversions and Paul Abadie adding a late conversion.

Connacht were never in the hunt, despite an early try from flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Their cause was not helped by the loss of Ireland back Mack Hansen after he suffered a first-half injury and they face a tough task to regroup for next Saturday’s away clash against three-time European champions Saracens.