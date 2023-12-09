Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 28 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 28 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Connacht suffer record loss as Penaud boosts Bordeaux

By PA
Damian Penaud eyes the try line for the Bordeaux-Begles. Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Connacht made a miserable start to their Investec Champions Cup campaign as they were beaten 41-5 by Bordeaux-Begles in Galway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French club claimed a bonus-point triumph, with France World Cup star Damian Penaud playing a key role as Connacht suffered their heaviest home defeat in top-flight European competition.

Penaud finished off a flowing move for his team’s second try, while full-back Romain Buros and Penaud’s fellow wing Pablo Uberti each touched down twice.

Bordeaux were also awarded a penalty try, with Maxime Lucu kicking a penalty and two conversions and Paul Abadie adding a late conversion.

Connacht were never in the hunt, despite an early try from flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Their cause was not helped by the loss of Ireland back Mack Hansen after he suffered a first-half injury and they face a tough task to regroup for next Saturday’s away clash against three-time European champions Saracens.

Recommended

Stuart Hogg reacts as Hawick memorial defaced with abusive remarks about him

Ireland set to take on South Africa as tour fixtures announced

BREAKING

Bristol confirm Ellis Genge injury and likely 2024 return date

Mark Nawaqanitawase’s NRL deal is another painful blow for Aussie rugby

OPINION

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Eddie Jones linked with another international job alongside ex-All Blacks coach Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach
Search