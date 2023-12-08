Select Edition

International

Stuart Hogg reacts as Hawick memorial defaced with abusive remarks about him

By Ian Cameron
Stuart Hogg, the former Scotland international, now tv rugby pundit, looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has hit back at vandals who defaced a memorial in his hometown, Hawick, with a vulgar message about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident comes in the wake of Hogg going public with his new relationship with former jockey and TV presenter Leonna Mayor, sparking negative attention and online criticism.

Vandals have now targeted the Hornshole Monument in Hawick, which commemorates a historic battle, with remarks aimed at the Scotland centurion. The graffiti, which insulted the former Scotland star, was promptly cleaned up by locals.

Video Spacer

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format
Video Spacer
Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Hogg took to social media to express his frustration, posting a series of quotes emphasizing imperfection and the selective nature of public perception.

Seemingly in response to the incident, Hogg shared an X-rated quote, captioned “morning motivation,” stating, “Life is too short to be bothered by any a*****’s opinion, do yourself a favour and know your worth.” The post follows a wave of negative headlines and social media scrutiny in recent weeks.

Hogg’s new relationship with Mayor was revealed just days after his estranged wife gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, leading to a torrent of abuse being directed at the former Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors star.

Hogg announced his shock retirement from rugby union back in July. While he had previously revealed plans to end his career after the World Cup in France, his decision to pack things in just prior to the Rugby World Cup took the rugby world by surprise and raised eyebrows in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hogg made his Scotland debut in 2012. He played at two World Cups and went on each of the last three British and Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

He moved from Glasgow to Exeter in 2019 and was named Scotland captain the following year. Hogg skippered the national team for just over two years before Jamie Ritchie took over the role after head coach Gregor Townsend opted to make a change.

Hogg was visibly emotional before winning his 100th cap against Ireland earlier this year, although the match ended on a sour note when he was forced off in the closing stages with an ankle injury that ruled him out of the final Six Nations match versus Italy. He has now moved to a career in the media.

additional reporting PA

 

