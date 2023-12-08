Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Bristol confirm Ellis Genge injury and likely 2024 return date

By Ian Cameron
Ellis Genge of Bristol Bears looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby at Ashton Gate on December 02, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

England and Bristol Bears prop Ellis Genge has picked up an injury that will likely rule him out for the rest of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears are readying themselves to take on French side Lyon at Ashton Gate this weekend in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup, but have revealed that their star front row won’t be involved.

The loosehead suffered an injury during a Bristol Bears training session at the Bears High-Performance Centre at Abbots Leigh this week, but is expected to be back in time for England’s Six Nations campaign.

Video Spacer

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format
Video Spacer
Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Bristol said today that: “Genge picked up a hamstring injury in training but is expected to return to action ahead of England’s 2024 Six Nations campaign.”

Jake Woolmore steps into the front row to fill the void left by the injured 28-year-old.

It’s bad timing for Bristol, who are looking to get back on track against Lyon after a mediocre start to the season.

Magnus Bradbury makes a comeback from injury as the Bears face Lyon in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup at Ashton Gate on Saturday night. The Scotland international starts at number eight in the back row, joining forces with Steven Luatua and Fitz Harding.

“We’ve spoken a lot this week about the excitement and privilege of playing in the Champions Cup and challenging ourselves against some of the best sides in Europe,” said DoR Pat Lam. “We know the strength and challenge that Lyon will pose on Saturday night, but we’re looking forward to taking on a quality outfit in front of our supporters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BRISTOL BEARS TEAM FOR LYON: 15. Max Malins, 14. Gabriel Ibitoye, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Rich Lane, 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Fitz Harding (c), 8. Magnus Bradbury.

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Sam Grahamslaw, 18. Max Lahiff, 19. Josh Caulfield, 20. Dan Thomas, 21. Sam Wolstenholme, 22. James Williams, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou

Related

'I think we should speak about it' - Maro Itoje on lucrative deals and facing the Bulls

Maro Itoje is fully focussed on the task at hand as his Saracens side get ready to take on the Bulls in Pretoria on in the opening round of the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Read Now

