Bristol confirm Ellis Genge injury and likely 2024 return date

England and Bristol Bears prop Ellis Genge has picked up an injury that will likely rule him out for the rest of the year.

The Bears are readying themselves to take on French side Lyon at Ashton Gate this weekend in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup, but have revealed that their star front row won’t be involved.

The loosehead suffered an injury during a Bristol Bears training session at the Bears High-Performance Centre at Abbots Leigh this week, but is expected to be back in time for England’s Six Nations campaign.

Bristol said today that: “Genge picked up a hamstring injury in training but is expected to return to action ahead of England’s 2024 Six Nations campaign.”

Jake Woolmore steps into the front row to fill the void left by the injured 28-year-old.

It’s bad timing for Bristol, who are looking to get back on track against Lyon after a mediocre start to the season.

Magnus Bradbury makes a comeback from injury as the Bears face Lyon in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup at Ashton Gate on Saturday night. The Scotland international starts at number eight in the back row, joining forces with Steven Luatua and Fitz Harding.

“We’ve spoken a lot this week about the excitement and privilege of playing in the Champions Cup and challenging ourselves against some of the best sides in Europe,” said DoR Pat Lam. “We know the strength and challenge that Lyon will pose on Saturday night, but we’re looking forward to taking on a quality outfit in front of our supporters.”

BRISTOL BEARS TEAM FOR LYON: 15. Max Malins, 14. Gabriel Ibitoye, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Rich Lane, 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Fitz Harding (c), 8. Magnus Bradbury.

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Sam Grahamslaw, 18. Max Lahiff, 19. Josh Caulfield, 20. Dan Thomas, 21. Sam Wolstenholme, 22. James Williams, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou