Brumbies name familiar 2024 squad as they work towards title dream

Harbouring ambitions of taking out the Super Rugby Pacific title in 2024, the ACT Brumbies have named a familiar squad that will be desperate to channel the hurt from last year’s semi-final exit into something special.

Head coach Stephen Larkham has picked a squad that certainly boasts some firepower, with the likes of Noah Lolesio, Tom Hooper, James Slipper and Corey Toole returning to the capital for next year’s campaign.

While there aren’t too many changes to speak of in this Brumbies squad, the departures of Australian internationals Pete Samu and Nic White are certainly talking points.



But the squad boasts plenty of quality as players look to step up in 2024.

Young gun Tom Hooper will look to make that No. 6 jersey his own, while new recruit Harrison Goddard can certainly add something as one of coach Larkham’s choices at halfback.

Goddard was sensational during a brief stint in Major League Rugby with the LA Giltinis a few years ago, and the youngster went to impress during various cameos off the bench for the NSW Waratahs.

While Ryan Lonergan will almost certainly hold onto the starting role this season, the addition of running halfback Goddard is certainly a step in the right direction for the traditional Australian heavyweights.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring Harrison to the club,” coach Larkham said in a statement in July.

“Harrison’s been on our radar for a long time, he’s a very talented player and we believe in our program he can take his game to that next level.

“Obviously losing a player of Nic’s experience and calibre can’t be replaced but with Ryan Lonergan knocking on the door for a Wallabies cap, Klayton Thorn already growing in the program, we feel with Harrison’s addition we’ve got good depth there and we’re excited to see them develop as a group in the years to come.”

The Brumbies kick off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign away to the Melbourne Rebels on February 23. They’ll play in Melbourne the following week, too, with Super Round returning to AAMI Park.

ACT Brumbies squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Allan Alaalatoa, Austin Anderson, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Judson Creighton, Jack Debreczeni, Nick Frost, Harrison Goddard, Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Ed Kennedy, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Connal McInerney, Declan Meredith, Andy Muirhead, Cadeyrn Neville, Ben O’Donnell, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Ollie Sapsford, Blake Schoupp, Rory Scott, Lachlan Shaw, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Klayton Thorn, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Rob Valetini, Rhys Van Nek, Harry Vella, Tom Wright