Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
24 - 27
FT
26 - 27
FT
53 - 12
FT
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45

Black Ferns ‘weapon’ Kennedy Simon named Chiefs Manawa captain for 2024

By Finn Morton
Kennedy Simon of New Zealand celebrates with the Rugby World Cup trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup-winning Black Fern Kennedy Simon will lead the Chiefs Manawa in 2024 as the team sets their sights on possibly winning their second Super Rugby Aupiki crown in three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon, 27, shared the captaincy duties along with playmaker Ruahei Demant as New Zealand charged towards a once unlikely World Cup title on home soil a couple of years ago.

The loose forward is renowned as one of New Zealand’s premier women’s rugby players, and fans will get to see why that is once again during the upcoming Aupiki season.

Video Spacer

Tyla King talks to RugbyPass about the new name, NRLW and returning to the Black Ferns | Perth SVNS

Video Spacer

Tyla King talks to RugbyPass about the new name, NRLW and returning to the Black Ferns | Perth SVNS

Harbouring title ambitions, and after losing last year’s final to Matatu, the Chiefs Manawa confirmed this week that Simon will captain the team again in 2024.

“Kennedy drives the standards and lives the values,” head coach Crystal Kaua said in a statement. “She cares deeply for her teammates and is always looking inward at how she can be better.

“She’s a weapon on the field and a fabulous role model off it.”

In the inaugural season, the Manawa were crowned champions after finishing the regular season with a perfect record of three wins from as many starts.

Their dominance in Aupiki carried into the second season, too, with the Chiefs topping the ladder with another perfect regular season record. But Matatu fullback Renee Holmes put on a masterclass in the final to upset the then-reigning champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this team will be full of confidence and belief ahead of the new campaign. Black Ferns Renee Holmes, Grace Steinmetz, Chelsea Semple and Ruby Tui have all signed on.

With Simon leading the way, the Chiefs Manawa are primed for another big Super Rugby Aupiki season.

“I love the legacy of this franchise, the strong group of men and women who have allowed us to thrive in this space, and most of all the relentless supporters we have,” Kennedy discussed.

“We fell short where it mattered last season so (we) are motivated to go one better this year.

“I love this team and this game and ultimately want to continue to forge a path for our future wahine to aim for the stars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season gets underway on March 2nd with Chiefs Manawa set to take on Hurricanes Poua in the opener at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Recommended

Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Maddison Levi and Eva Karpani given accolades at Rugby Australia Awards

2

South Africa Rugby workshop pushes to increase girls' participation and find more female coaches and referees

3

Tuipulotu and McGhie: ‘For young players it's amazing that we can now get that opportunity’

4

Netherlands v Sweden: How the second-oldest rivalry in women’s Test rugby started

5

Tyla King opens up on NRLW ‘change’ and reasons for SVNS return

6

World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2024 announced with the USA, Australia, and New Zealand as hosts

7

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

8

Celtic Challenge title race on the boil but silverware isn’t the only prize on offer

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Similar to England against Italy Stuart Lancaster blooded six debutants at the 2012 Six Nations but beyond Owen Farrell, who can name them?

FEATURE

'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion'

The collapse of Les Bleus against Ireland has led to much wailing and navel gazing, with the absent Antoine Dupont coming under scrutiny

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

England and Wales are sides in transition and both coaches must empower their players to cut loose and play on instinct

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 38 minutes ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

Yeah, he injured it during the haka & it got worse during the game. Hard luck mate. And no, the Crusaders sren’t looking to “bounce back” from anything. They’re looking at giving the rest of the traveling squad a hitout. Sheesh, 21 of these guys nsmed are practically newbies. It’s a preseason tour.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 53 minutes ago
‘I can’t lie…’: Why giant lock Miles Amatosero left Australian rugby as a teenager

I hope he’s got good smarts and can use sone of that rugby knowledge in a Super rugby environment. Otherwise he might just be exchanging one live for another

2 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Schmidt is just what Wallaby Rugby needs. His record is beyond impressive and his honesty is going to be important for the rebuilding job needed there. It is also going to be interesting vs the ABs. Although he didn’t apply for it, I think Joe would have had his eye on the head AB job before Razor was appointed. I get the impression there is some “feeling” between those two which could play out on the field - as it should.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayne 4 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

Very good player & another 1 missed by England

14 Go to comments
B
Bob 4 hours ago
‘I can’t lie…’: Why giant lock Miles Amatosero left Australian rugby as a teenager

Great to have him back and hope the Tahs have a good season this year.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts toll of Cardiff win

Welsh need to poach more RSA talent to win…see Scotland

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 5 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

12-11 that’s all that matters. The rest is just talk.

9 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
Host venues announced for upcoming World Rugby U20 competitions

Hopefully SA doss a better job this year. It was utterly embarrassing how crap it was at every venue last year. The third world needs to pull one out - or they don’t deserve to host marquee tournaments.

2 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 6 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

I wanted Scotland to wipe the floor with Wales. Wales deserves a better coach with fresh ideas. Gatland was clenching in that 1st half. Beads of sweat and awkward eye contact.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Four takeaways from each Cross-Border Super Rugby match

Its all so boring. Just engrave the Saders name on the trophy already. The Chiefs generational opportunity went west last yr and they will fade this yr without all those stars. None of the others will seriously challenge rednblack. I purely regard SR as All Black Trial games now.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 6 hours ago
Watch: All Blacks XV prop stuns fans by squatting 300kg+ in pre-season

I squat 300 on Tuesdays.

2 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 6 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

To be fair, New Zealand and the pacific islands at large got into the 6N much sooner than SA. I can’t be be bothered to be sure, but I counted 6 or 7 Irishmen that played on Friday? After 8 beers though. So we could comfortably call it the “Anything between 9 and 11 (on the day) Nations”. Or Super Rugby. Or the World Cup (without the minnows).

21 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 7 hours ago
'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion'

This French storyline is just bizarre. I really hope the French bounce back. The key will be to transcend the negativity and just get the f@ck on with it already. So what if du Pont is out. You were “favourites” to win the WC just a few weeks ago!

4 Go to comments
D
Dan 7 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

To be fair, Ireland proved once again they are clearly the best team in the world. And Barnes is clearly both the BEST bok and AB simultaneously for shitty inferior SH sides.

9 Go to comments
c
craig 7 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

Another weak column from Rugby Passes weakest contributor.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 10 hours ago
Four changes for England U20s as team named to host Wales

As an England fan I might be more excited for the u20s games this year than the senior competition. I really hope Pollock and Opoku-Fordjour are given the opportunity to play against Portugal later this month. Pollock especially looks like he needs testing against a higher quality of opposition than is available at age-grade level.

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 11 hours ago
Host venues announced for upcoming World Rugby U20 competitions

Should be 4 more in u20 championship, And allow 4 other teams in u20 Trophy. To expose more nations young talent to elite rugby at this level. Expansion is needed. Scotland play in six nations and Japan were relegated. So they would both fit back in easily. In this way you can add more teams from regions into u20 Trophy competition. RUGBY wins in the long run. But I love these championships, very entertaining 👏

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 11 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

Couldn’t resist the little jibe at the Boks😂 IRE showed SA what they ought to have done and SA showed IRE how to progress past the QF and win the whole thing! IRE also wasn’t down to 14 men for 20mins nor did IRE have to replace Sheehan with a 38yr old flanker after 3mins into the match….context can be such a schlep😴

9 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 12 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.

69 Go to comments
c
carlos 13 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

Italy, 3 tries. England, 2.

69 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns
Search