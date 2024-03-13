Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

England No8 Ben Earl is unsatisfied with his rampaging display against Ireland, as his pursuit of becoming a world-class player demands that he develops into the complete back row.

ADVERTISEMENT

The English player was named official man of the match for the second time in this Guinness Six Nations after providing the tip of the spear in Saturday’s 23-22 upset of Andy Farrell’s defending champions.

Using a combination of speed, power and footwork, he crossed for a vital second-half try as he continues to prove an unstoppable force from close range.

Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14 Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14

While the 26-year-old Saracens player says he is aiming for world-class status, his overall stats after four rounds of the Six Nations are evidence he is already there – more carries than any other player, second behind Ireland’s James Lowe for metres carried and sixth for metres gained.

But as the tournament’s most potent forward in attack, he heads to Lyon for Saturday’s clash with France aiming to elevate another essential part of his game.

France England All Stats and Data

“Ben can get a lot better,” said England’s head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters, who described Earl’s ability to move laterally and then “punch forward immediately” as his point of difference.

“He was happy with his performance in attack at the weekend but disappointed with his performance in defence, so his ceiling is way off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ben is striving to become one of those players on the world stage. I remember the term ‘superior discontent’. That is what Ben has. It will be good to watch how he progresses.”

Earl was an outsider for England in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup with all 15 of his caps won as a replacement, but by the end of the competition he had emerged as the squad’s standout player.

That form has continued into the Six Nations despite the interruption of a knee injury to the point he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

“I’m trying to take my game to a place it’s not been before. You have to nit-pick and look at your performance as a whole,” Earl said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s especially being a back row because it’s not all about what you do with the ball in hand, it’s not all about what you do without the ball, it’s a combination of both.

“I’m trying to get to a point where both facets of my game are at a world-class standard. That’s not the case now and it’s certainly something I’m working very hard towards.

“I’ve made no secret of where I want to be in the game. Has wanting to be world-class driven me more? Probably not, I think I put a bit more pressure on myself than most. It’s something I’ve just had to live with.

“It just feels like we as a team are just going to get better and better and the more I can contribute to that then the better.”

Self-belief has never been an issue for Earl, according to his former Saracens teammate and current England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth, who insists an important aspect of his game has gone unrecognised.

“I actually sat next to him in the changing rooms at Saracens from when he was like 18 or 19 coming into the squad,” Wigglesworth said. “He got essentially booted up the arse every day at training because he had some confidence. At 19 it was not always backed up.

“But he keeps getting into battles. He keeps wanting the ball, he keeps putting himself in great positions. And I don’t think he probably gets much credit for his toughness.

“Because whatever has just happened, he’ll do the next thing to the absolute best of his ability. There’s no going into his shell. For Ben, this is years of hard work that are allowing him to flourish at Test level. And he has got more in him.”