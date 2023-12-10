Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The superstar sisters taking the SVNS world by storm

2

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

3

Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

4

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd in Cape Town

5

How offseason ‘World Series’ has set Australia up for more SVNS glory

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Sevens News

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd at Cape Town SVNS

‘Wait and see’: New Zealand get Cape Town SVNS back on track against old foe

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 27 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 27 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
SevensIreland Women's

‘Own worst enemy’: Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

By Finn Morton
Players of Australia celebrate after their teams victory over New Zealand in the tournament final during day 2 of HSBC Dubai Sevens at Sevens Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Dubai SVNS champions Australia were their “own worst enemy” in an enthralling quarter-final win over Ireland on Sunday morning in Cape Town with the Aussies sneaking through in a thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia took the lead in the opening minute as rapid winger Faith Nathan raced down the right touchline for the first try of the knockout clash, and Maddison Levi added another shortly after.

But Ireland weren’t going to throw in the towel without putting up at fight at the Western Cape venue, with the underdogs hitting back through a Beibhinn Parsons brace.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

With the sun beaming down from the heavens on a humid Sunday morning, an upset was certainly on the cards as the full-time siren began to warm up with just three points separating the teams.

But a match-winning breakaway from SVNS veteran Dominique Du Toit paved the way for Maddison Levi’s second score of the contest, with the Aussies holding on for a 24-14 win.

“Our motto at the moment is ‘you’re either winning or you’re learning’ and I think we definitely had a bit of both in that game,” Du Toit told RugbyPass.

“We started off not the best with our restart reception but got a try on the board early and it was just a bit of up and down.

Related

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

The New Zealanders got their Cape Town SVNS campaign underway with a big win over Great Britain.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were kind of our own worst enemy (by) dropping balls in crucial moments and a few missed tackled on the inside shoulder but we know how to fight, we got in the end.

“I’m proud of the girls for fighting through that in the end.

“We’re still working on our worst moments still being pretty good… being able to win ugly is good.”

With their Cape Town SVNS dream hanging in the balance, the Aussies needed a hero to stand up and answer the call as Ireland risked knocking the tournament favourites out in the quarters.

Dominique Du Toit’s game-changing line break was a decisive moment in not just the contest but the tournament as a whole, but the 26-year-old was “sad” not to go the distance herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Du Toit could “feel” and “see” Ireland Irish defender Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe chasing in sheer desperation, but try-scoring phenom Maddison Levi was vocal in support.

“I’m fortunate now that I have a lot of experience behind my back, I’ve been playing for nine or 10 years,” Du Toit added.

“It was a bit sad I didn’t get there – I wasn’t as fast as I would’ve liked it to be but Mads’ (Maddison Levi) support is unreal. She’s usually the one flying away on her own.

“She’s scoring multiple every game, she’s an unbelievable player. She hit her 100 yesterday and I think she had 15 caps which I think is the fastest anybody’s been able to hit 100 tries which is unreal.”

But in a tough blow, and with just eight seconds to run on the clock, the Aussies were left devastated as leader Demi Hayes was helped from the field with what appeared to be a significant injury.

Related

How offseason ‘World Series’ has set Australia up for more SVNS glory

The Australian women’s sevens side are as motivated as ever to replicate their success in Cape Town this weekend.

Read Now

“We’re still unsure exactly what it is.

“Absolutely devastated for her to be injured in any capacity but I think we just need to stick together as a team, get behind her and take it as it comes.”

Recommended

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town – day two

The rare list of rugby union stars who tried a code switch to league

A combined Springboks-All Blacks' 23 based on the Rugby World Cup

OPINION

Ardie Savea caps off Japan debut with two tries in monster win

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success
Search