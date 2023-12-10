‘Own worst enemy’: Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

Dubai SVNS champions Australia were their “own worst enemy” in an enthralling quarter-final win over Ireland on Sunday morning in Cape Town with the Aussies sneaking through in a thriller.

Australia took the lead in the opening minute as rapid winger Faith Nathan raced down the right touchline for the first try of the knockout clash, and Maddison Levi added another shortly after.

But Ireland weren’t going to throw in the towel without putting up at fight at the Western Cape venue, with the underdogs hitting back through a Beibhinn Parsons brace.

With the sun beaming down from the heavens on a humid Sunday morning, an upset was certainly on the cards as the full-time siren began to warm up with just three points separating the teams.

But a match-winning breakaway from SVNS veteran Dominique Du Toit paved the way for Maddison Levi’s second score of the contest, with the Aussies holding on for a 24-14 win.

“Our motto at the moment is ‘you’re either winning or you’re learning’ and I think we definitely had a bit of both in that game,” Du Toit told RugbyPass.

“We started off not the best with our restart reception but got a try on the board early and it was just a bit of up and down.



“We were kind of our own worst enemy (by) dropping balls in crucial moments and a few missed tackled on the inside shoulder but we know how to fight, we got in the end.

“I’m proud of the girls for fighting through that in the end.

“We’re still working on our worst moments still being pretty good… being able to win ugly is good.”

With their Cape Town SVNS dream hanging in the balance, the Aussies needed a hero to stand up and answer the call as Ireland risked knocking the tournament favourites out in the quarters.

Dominique Du Toit’s game-changing line break was a decisive moment in not just the contest but the tournament as a whole, but the 26-year-old was “sad” not to go the distance herself.

Du Toit could “feel” and “see” Ireland Irish defender Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe chasing in sheer desperation, but try-scoring phenom Maddison Levi was vocal in support.

“I’m fortunate now that I have a lot of experience behind my back, I’ve been playing for nine or 10 years,” Du Toit added.

“It was a bit sad I didn’t get there – I wasn’t as fast as I would’ve liked it to be but Mads’ (Maddison Levi) support is unreal. She’s usually the one flying away on her own.

“She’s scoring multiple every game, she’s an unbelievable player. She hit her 100 yesterday and I think she had 15 caps which I think is the fastest anybody’s been able to hit 100 tries which is unreal.”

But in a tough blow, and with just eight seconds to run on the clock, the Aussies were left devastated as leader Demi Hayes was helped from the field with what appeared to be a significant injury.



“We’re still unsure exactly what it is.

“Absolutely devastated for her to be injured in any capacity but I think we just need to stick together as a team, get behind her and take it as it comes.”