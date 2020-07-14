6:29am, 14 July 2020

Tongan international back row Sione Kalamafoni has become the latest Scarlets signing ahead of next month’s return to rugby, the powerful ball-carrier – who can play blindside flanker and No8 – joining from Leicester Tigers. Kalamafoni was a big favourite during his three-year spell at Welford Road, but he was one of the 20-plus players told their contracts were not being renewed.

Before that he spent five seasons with Premiership rivals Gloucester. However, his first experience of English rugby was at Nottingham when current Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney was in charge of the Championship club.

Capped 37 times by Tonga, the 32-year-old made his international debut 13 years ago and has featured for the islanders in three World Cups, delivering a memorable man-of-the-match display in the stunning upset over France in 2011.

“I’m very excited by the move to West Wales with my wife Limi and my three children. Scarlets are a club that has a great history, not just in Welsh rugby but in global rugby,” said Kalamafoni. “Growing up I was aware the Scarlets were a team full of Welsh stars and I’m excited to be joining the current group where there is a real opportunity for the team under Glenn to go that step further.

“I have seen how well the team have played this season under Brad Mooar and hopefully the Scarlets can really kick on, get through this difficult period we are all living in right now and make an impact not only in the PRO14 but also on the European stage.

“Linking up again with Glenn is something I always wanted to do since the first day I met him at Nottingham. He has been such a big influence on my career. As soon as I knew there was interest from Scarlets and Glenn to join the club it was a no-brainer to link up with someone who I have a huge amount of respect for and who is an excellent coach.

“I’m lucky to be joining the Scarlets from another great club in Leicester Tigers. I have really enjoyed my last three years at Leicester and wish all my friends there and the coaching team all the very best.”

Kalamafoni won player of the season awards at Gloucester and Tigers and has been consistently one of the Premiership’s leading carriers, building a reputation for his gainline-busting ability and abrasive defence.

During his stint at Tigers, he made more carries (721) than any player in the Premiership. He also made the fifth most tackles. Only one other player has made more than 500 carries and 500 tackles during that time.

Coach Delaney added: “Sione is a proven performer at Premiership and international level and will bring a huge amount to our group. He will add to the high-quality pool of back-rowers at Parc y Scarlets.

“I’ve known Sione for a number of years and he will add to our group as much off the field as he will on it. Having watched his career since our early days together at Nottingham I know he will add a great deal to how we play the game in the west of Wales.”

