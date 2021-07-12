Am to captain powerful South Africa A full of World Cup winners against Lions

8:04am, 12 July 2021

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has named a South Africa A side loaded with World Cup winners to face the British and Irish Lions this Wednesday in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

After South Africa’s contest with Georgia was cancelled last weekend, their A side has been filled with Test stars, while director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says he hopes to add another fixture for the side.

World Cup winning centre Lukhanyo Am is set to captain the side in place of Siya Kolisi, in a side that features seven players in the starting XV that started against England in the World Cup final.

“We’re pleased to be able to name a quality team with a number of experienced players despite the challenges in the last week, which included the entire squad being confined to their rooms as part of the team’s preventative self-isolation measures,” said Nienaber.

“Our situation is not so much to do with gelling at the moment, it is match fitness,” Erasmus said.

“Our match fitness in terms of when some guys last played is a bit of a worry.

“We needed two Test matches and a SA A match to be ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa A

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Cheslin Kolbe

13 – Lukhanyo Am

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Sbu Nkosi

10 – Morné Steyn

9 – Faf de Klerk

8 – Jasper Wiese

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 – Marco van Staden

5 – Franco Mostert

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Trevor Nyakane

2 – Joseph Dweba

1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Coenie Oosthuizen

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

20 – Rynhardt Elstadt

21 – Herschel Jantjies

22 – Jesse Kriel

23 – Damian Willemse

24 – Kwagga Smith

25 – Elton Jantjies