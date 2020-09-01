7:43am, 01 September 2020

All three of the Irish provinces through to next weekend’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final games have issued medical bulletins, with Ulster the latest to clarify their situation. Munster travel to Dublin on Friday to face champions Leinster while Ulster make the trip to Edinburgh the following night.

That latter semi-final is a fixture where coach Dan McFarland is sweating on the availability of Ireland trio Jordi Murphy, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey following blows sustained in the round 15 PRO14 loss last Saturday at Leinster.

Murphy sustained a concussion and is following the return to play protocols while Stockdale and McCloskey both suffered bruising with their fitness for selection set to be monitored during the week.

Before Ulster play in Scotland, the identity of the one definite Irish participant in the PRO14 decider will be known as Leinster face-off with Munster just 13 days after beating them 27-25 in the August 22 regular-season restart match.

That was the game where the Munster debut of RG Snyman, one of the province’s two South African World Cup-winning signings, torn his ACL just seven minutes in after he landed awkwardly following the stealing of a Leinster lineout.

Munster have confirmed Snyman, who now faces missing the 2020/21 season, will undergo surgery this week. Their bulletin added that prop Roman Salanoa has returned to full training following an abdominal injury, but Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Jean Kleyn (neck) – both also injured against Leinster – are continuing to rehab.

The updates from Ulster and Munster followed Monday’s word from the Leinster camp that Rhys Ruddock will be available for selection having come through against Ulster with no issues following his quadriceps injury.

Meanwhile, further assessments were awaited on Tadhg Furlong (back), James Ryan (shoulder) and Dan Leavy (knee) before final decisions are made on their possible involvement.

