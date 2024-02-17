A full 2021 Lions side that have fallen out of Test contention

It’s been a little under 2.5 years since the British & Irish Lions toured South Africa but that’s a long time in professional sport and rugby union is no different.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increased squad size of touring parties in the professional era and the fickle nature of modern rugby selection means that you go from being a British & Irish Lion one year to not making your national team the next.

Here we look at 15 players that featured on tour but have since fallen away from Test selection, for one reason or another.

TRY or NO TRY – Boks Office discuss Scotland vs France | RPTV In the latest episode of Boks Office, the guys and special guest Matt Stevens chat about the late drama in the Six Nations clash between Scotland and France. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV now Watch now TRY or NO TRY – Boks Office discuss Scotland vs France | RPTV In the latest episode of Boks Office, the guys and special guest Matt Stevens chat about the late drama in the Six Nations clash between Scotland and France. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV now Watch now

1. Wyn Jones

One of the surprise stars of the tours, who started the third Test in Cape Town, Jones has fallen away rather precipitously and is no longer part of the Wales squad, while at Scarlets fallen behind Kemsley Mathias in the pecking order at loosehead.

2. Ken Owens

Owens has been in injury purgatory since the Lions and at 37, it could yet be the end of the line for ‘The Sheriff’.

3. Kyle Sinckler

Sinckler was on the bench for all three Lions Tests in 2021 but so-so form has meant that the Bristol tighthead has since dropped out of the England squad entirely for this Guinness Six Nations.

4. Jonny Hill

Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but prior to his most recent injury for Sale Sharks, it’s fair to say that Hill had fallen away from Test contention. A Lions bolter in 2021, Hill is yet the refind the form that saw him called up by Warren Gatland ahead of the likes of James Ryan.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Alun Wyn Jones

The most capped rugby player of all time retired from international rugby in 2023, before enjoying a brief stint with Toulon.

6. Justin Tipuric

Like Jones, Tipuric announced his retirement from international rugby in 2023, although he’s still playing for the Ospreys. There was a suggestion that his dropping during the Six Nations had played a role in his decision to step away from Test rugby at a relatively young age.

7. Hamish Watson

If you told a Scotland fan that Watson wouldn’t be selected for the 2024 Six Nations squad back in 2021, they wouldn’t have believed, but so it’s transpired. The emergence of Rory Darge and Luke Crosbie has meant the all-action back row has been pushed out of the squad.

8. Sam Simmonds

Despite phenomenal Premiership form for Exeter Chiefs, Simmonds could never quite crack the England starting XV under Eddie Jones and already had set his eyes on France and Montpellier by the time Steve Borthwick’s reign began. With the rise of the somewhat similiar Ben Earl there is no guarantee he would be playing for England even if he had stayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Ali Price

Although still part of the Scotland set-up, he’s yet to feature in either of Gregor Townsend’s first two matchday 23s and seems to be firmly behind Ben White and George Horne.

10. Dan Biggar

Biggar retired from international duty after the Rugby World Cup and is currently sidelined for Toulon with a back injury. It’s rumoured that the injury could force him into retirement from the game entirely, with Toulon looking at flyhalf options to replace him.

Top 14 speculation Racing” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Owen Farrell in action for England (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

11. Louis Rees Zammit

The Welsh flyer has left rugby union for a tilt at the NFL with the International Player Pathway. A bold move, but at 22 years of age, he certainly has time on his side.

12. Owen Farrell

The England star has exiled himself from international rugby by taking a break from the Test arena. An impending transfer to Racing 92 in Paris suggests it could, perhaps, ultimately be a permanent absence unless the RFU give Borthwick the option of selecting him next season.

13. Chris Harris

Although a still vital cog in Gloucester, Harris has gone from one of the surprise packages of the South Africa tour to no longer being involved with Scotland.

14. Liam Williams

Williams has gone to Japan on a big money deal but claims he has not given up on international rugby just yet, even if he won’t feature in this year’s Six Nations.

15. Stuart Hogg

Hogg announced his shock retirement just prior to the Rugby World Cup and has since tipped his toe into media with TNT Sports, among others.