A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

With Owen Farrell stepping away from international duty with England, the race is well and truly on to find a replacement captain to lead men in the white in the Guinness Six Nations.

While England head coach Steve Borthwick will be getting the final say, there is already a favourite to place the Wigan-born standoff.

Farrell dropped the bombshell news that he had decided to step back from his role with England to focus on his family’s mental well-being at the end of 2023. A secondary bombshell – and no less shocking f0r English rugby fans – are reports that the 32-year-old is on the verge of signing a two-year deal with Top 14 giants Racing 92.

And now a favourite to replace him has emerged.

Saracens hooker and teammate Jamie George has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Farrell as England skipper. Bookmaker William Hill has recently opened betting on the matter, placing George at the top with odds of 1/2.

Ellis Genge, another prominent figure with the England camp, trails slightly behind with odds of 6/4. The Bristol Bears prop could be a viable option for the role, though concerns about his fitness due to a recent hamstring issue may impact his chances.

George Ford, the talented Sale Sharks fly-half, is also in contention with odds of 5/2. His tactical acumen and Test experience make him a strong candidate.

Maro Itoje, another potential candidate, stands at 8/1. While Itoje is a formidable player, the odds suggest he is a less likely choice for this critical leadership role.

“Steve Borthwick will look to make a call on the England captaincy soon, and the odds suggest it’s Jamie George who’s most likely to get the nod,” said William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps remarked. “While Genge and Ford are strong contenders, George’s odds-on position highlights his standing in the team and his readiness to lead England in their opening Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome on February 3rd.”

England Six Nations Captain:

Jamie George

1/2

Ellis Genge

6/4

George Ford

5/2

Maro Itoje

8/1

Marcus Smith

16/1

Alex Mitchell

16/1

Ben Earl

16/1

Ollie Chessum

20/1

Sam Underhill

25/1

Manu Tuilagi

25/1

Alex Dombrandt

25/1

Elliot Daly

33/1

Freddie Steward

33/1

Ollie Lawrence

33/1

