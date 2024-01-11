A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain
With Owen Farrell stepping away from international duty with England, the race is well and truly on to find a replacement captain to lead men in the white in the Guinness Six Nations.
While England head coach Steve Borthwick will be getting the final say, there is already a favourite to place the Wigan-born standoff.
Farrell dropped the bombshell news that he had decided to step back from his role with England to focus on his family’s mental well-being at the end of 2023. A secondary bombshell – and no less shocking f0r English rugby fans – are reports that the 32-year-old is on the verge of signing a two-year deal with Top 14 giants Racing 92.
And now a favourite to replace him has emerged.
Saracens hooker and teammate Jamie George has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Farrell as England skipper. Bookmaker William Hill has recently opened betting on the matter, placing George at the top with odds of 1/2.
Ellis Genge, another prominent figure with the England camp, trails slightly behind with odds of 6/4. The Bristol Bears prop could be a viable option for the role, though concerns about his fitness due to a recent hamstring issue may impact his chances.
George Ford, the talented Sale Sharks fly-half, is also in contention with odds of 5/2. His tactical acumen and Test experience make him a strong candidate.
Maro Itoje, another potential candidate, stands at 8/1. While Itoje is a formidable player, the odds suggest he is a less likely choice for this critical leadership role.
“Steve Borthwick will look to make a call on the England captaincy soon, and the odds suggest it’s Jamie George who’s most likely to get the nod,” said William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps remarked. “While Genge and Ford are strong contenders, George’s odds-on position highlights his standing in the team and his readiness to lead England in their opening Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome on February 3rd.”
England Six Nations Captain:
Jamie George
1/2
Ellis Genge
6/4
George Ford
5/2
Maro Itoje
8/1
Marcus Smith
16/1
Alex Mitchell
16/1
Ben Earl
16/1
Ollie Chessum
20/1
Sam Underhill
25/1
Manu Tuilagi
25/1
Alex Dombrandt
25/1
Elliot Daly
33/1
Freddie Steward
33/1
Ollie Lawrence
33/1
https://sports.williamhill.com/betting/en-gb/rugby-union/OB_EV30116998/england-captain-first-game-of-six-nations-2024
Comments on RugbyPass
Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.1 Go to comments
SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.2 Go to comments
A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.2 Go to comments
Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.4 Go to comments
So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust20 Go to comments
Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.2 Go to comments
The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?4 Go to comments
thank god2 Go to comments
this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?2 Go to comments
Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.1 Go to comments
A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?1 Go to comments
Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.20 Go to comments
Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .11 Go to comments
I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?4 Go to comments
I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.2 Go to comments
Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???6 Go to comments
As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.13 Go to comments
The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.2 Go to comments
The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.20 Go to comments
At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.6 Go to comments