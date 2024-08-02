One taste has Gallager hooked and ready for Benetton challenge

Matt Gallagher is one of rugby’s wanderers, with a career that has taken him from Saracens to Munster and then to Bath. Now, though, it may just be that he is ready to settle down and enjoy life in Italy, for Benetton and the Azzurri.

If he had any doubts about leaving behind Bath and the chance to make up for losing the Premiership Final in June, they were soon dispelled when he was thrown into the fray for his Italy debut during the Azzurri’s July tour.

With first-choice 15 Ange Capuozzo en route from France, fresh from helping Toulouse to the Top 14 title, Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada had no qualms about handing him a first start against Samoa in Apria.

It may not have gone to plan, with the hosts winning 33-22, but the experience of playing somewhere few tier one teams go was enough to eradicate any concerns over his choice of international representation.

“It was really, really cool,” Gallagher tells RugbyPass. “We had a great reception as not many teams go to Samoa, so as soon as we got there, there was a great welcome. Everyone on the island was so excited to have us.

Matt Gallagher signed off from Bath at the Premiership Final (Photo Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

“The game itself didn’t go how we wanted. We got beaten up a bit, but I was happy how I played. I did my job, and it was a cool experience to play at Apia Park.”

Gallagher’s decision to opt for Italy – over England and Ireland – meant he went in all in and in February he announced that he was moving to Benetton. He qualifies for Italy thanks to his maternal grandfather who hails from the Trentino section of the Dolomites, a couple of hours drive from his new home in Treviso.

“Nonno” moved to the UK aged 16 where he met his wife and produced three daughters, one of whom is Gallagher’s mother. They returned to the Italian Alps 20 years ago, so it is an area he knows well having spent many a family holiday in the area.

It also meant that he spoke some Italian when he joined the pre-tour camp in L’Aquila, and while many Italy players are either English mother-tongue or fluent, his grasp of the language “has definitely improved since I’ve been here.”

First of all, Matt’s a quality player. He complements the other back three players we have. He is an attacking player, but one of his strengths is the aerial game and also his decision making in the back field. Marco Bortolami, head coach Benetton

By nailing his colours to Benetton and Italy, Gallagher will come under the influence of two of Europe’s most innovative coaches, in Italy coach Quesada, and Benetton’s top man and former Italy captain Marco Bortolami.

Gallagher first spoke to Bortolami in November 2023, when the ex-Gloucester and Narbonne second row “sold me the dream and showed me the plan,” and left him wanting to “get involved.”

“First of all, he’s quality player,” Bortolami told RugbyPass. “He complements the other back three players we have. He is an attacking player, but one of his strengths is the aerial game and also his decision making in the back field.

Benetton head coach Marco Bortolami is sure that Gallagher will be huge asset to Italian rugby (Photo Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“The main reason why we want him with Benetton is he impressed me with his character when we had our chat, and he played in some very successful teams like Saracens, Munster, and Bath. The value in having him with Benetton is helping to build that high performance character to help us record the results we want to achieve.

“We needed players that can lead by example with all the little things on and off the field. I have no doubt that him and Louis (Lynagh), with their enthusiasm and their determination to help Benetton and Italy, will be a massive boost for us next season.”

With the tour now over, Gallagher will head to Sydney to see his brother, and enjoy some rest and recuperation. Come the end of August though he will be back in pre-season alongside his new teammates.

Quesada is not lacking choice in his back three, with Italy’s superstar Capuozzo and Six Nations Try of the Championship winner Lorenzo Pani, Gallagher’s direct competition at fullback. He will come up against the likes of Lynagh, Monty Ioane, Paolo Odogwu, and Jacopo Trulla for a starting spot.

The call from Quesada came in the spring and their chats continued all the way on to when Gallagher packed his bags at Bath and headed off to camp.

Quesada is not lacking choice in his back three, with Italy’s superstar Capuozzo and Six Nations Try of the Championship winner Lorenzo Pani, Gallagher’s direct competition at fullback. While he can also play on the wing, he will come up against the likes of Lynagh, Monty Ioane, Paolo Odogwu, and Jacopo Trulla for a starting spot.

“It’s great for Italian rugby that there is strength and depth in those positions,” Gallagher said. “I think that it is a real positive. You’ve seen from the results in the Six Nations and other results that the more depth we have, it will be better and help us win some games.

Gallagher has serious competition at full-back from Lorenzo Pani but the Azzurri are building serious strength in depth (Photo Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“Ange has come in and played the last two games, but I’m still going to push him as much as I can and win more caps in the future.”

The squad he linked up with was certainly a happy one after Italy’s best Six Nations earlier in the year. It was reflected in the tour results, where they recovered from their opening loss to record a 36-14 victory over Tonga, and then ended the tour by scoring five tries in an impressive 42-14 defeat of Japan.

“I think everyone is definitely very upbeat, very positive in the way they want to play,” Gallagher said. “They’re ambitious, very ambitious and are a very young squad. There’s no real ceiling with this team, so we’re really excited to see where we go.

“It’s just about nailing our detail and getting our attitude right and doing whatever we need to do and then hopefully, the results will take care of themselves after that. It’s been a great, there’s great vibes and I’ve been made so welcome.”