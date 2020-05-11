9:50am, 11 May 2020

Warriors have signed a deal with Irish-based sportswear manufacturer O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd to become the club’s official kit supplier. The three-year deal will see O’Neills supply kit across the Gallagher Premiership club covering Warriors, Warriors Women and Three Pears Warriors Academy for the 2020/21 season as well as replica kit for supporters.

“We welcome O’Neills to Warriors’ family of sponsors and partners,” said Warriors Managing Director Peter Kelly.

“The partnership will mean consistency across all Warriors’ team and that every player who represents the club at any level will wear kit supplied by O’Neills.

“We are excited to be working with O’Neills and we are sure that this internationally acclaimed Irish-based company will do a fantastic job producing bespoke kit and leisurewear for players, staff and supporters.

“Their lead-in times and attention to detail are second-to-none and we look forward to the start of our partnership with them.

“We are already working closely with O’Neills on the design for next season’s kit which we will unveil at our annual kit launch during the summer.”

O’Neills were established in 1918 and have state-of-the-art production facilities in Strabane and in Dublin.

O’Neills supply personalised sportswear to hundreds of grassroots and professional sports clubs across the globe and has sales offices in the UK, France and Australia.

“We are delighted that Worcester Warriors has recognised the detailed hands-on approach offered by O’Neills in choosing us to supply quality team kits and leisurewear for their players and supporters,” said Neil Williams, O’Neills UK Pro Club Manager.

“We are looking forward to working with the club over the next three seasons and wish them every success in all their endeavours.”