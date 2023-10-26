What we’ve loved, and what’s at stake: the state of play as WXV reaches its grand finale

The inaugural WXV has hurtled past like a full-tilt Ellie Kildunne – and two of the three tournaments are neatly sewn up, gift-wrapped in time for Christmas with pastel bows.

Ireland, after a torrid year, are your WXV 3 champions – and it was serotonin live-streaming of the highest order watching Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan hoist the trophy skyward before a sea of beaming and startlingly talented faces.

Fiji and Spain were involved in some proper tussles – competition their set-ups have been craving – whilst Kazakstan battling past Kenya offered a glimpse of what’s to come from their reinvigorated 15s programme. There were a few wince-inducing scorelines, but – given that Colombia’s opener against Fiji was their 10th-ever test match – the fact they found themselves with a seat at the table at all is to be celebrated, and could prove a sea-change moment in their development.

No cricket scores to be found in WXV 2, where the average margin was a much more competitive 18, and there was plenty of intrigue – not least in the fact that the podium top spot was decided by a frantic points difference hunt on the final day.

Here are a few slides from my presentation ‘Why the Last Weekend of October 2023 will go down as One of the Greatest in Scottish Women’s Rugby History’. Sarah Bonar going telescopic and then supersonic with a 50-metre pluck and dash against the Blossoms. It was very Melman from Madagascar. It was magnificent. Emma Orr bagging a brace both balletic and ballistic, as she continues to justify the sizeable hype.

Scotland cruising home after winning the second half 31 points to nil – making it six wins in a row for a side who’d previously found victories about as elusive as the Loch Ness Monster itself. The celebrations, led by Christine Belise in a tartan miniskirt: a saltired sartorial triumph. Rachel Malcolm waking up with the trophy in her bed, after Italy land two points too little on the USA (what a tournament the Azzurri have had, by the way).

Emma Wassell marking her triumphant return to Scottish soil with a vending machine IRN BRU. Chef’s kiss. This column took a proper look at Bryan Easson’s squad last week, and this really does look like a special time to be a part of it.

Elsewhere, South Africa, Japan, and the USA all earned and experienced wins on the biggest stage available to them beyond a World Cup, and the queens of Oceana – Samoa – looked comfortable going toe-to-toe with these higher-ranked sides. WXV might not be perfect yet, but will have been of inarguable benefit.

There’s been movement, stock exchange-esque, from 8th right down to 28th in the rankings – as teams depart Cape Town and Dubai, and all eyes turn to the final weekend. Three fixtures remain, between the world’s top six teams, and they’re poised beautifully.

A fascinating clash between a winless Wales and resurgent Wallaroos. A battle of the Francophones, as a smarting Bleues face Sophie De Goede and her maple marauders. And then the headline fight, and a case of titanic déjà-vu, as Red Roses take on Black Ferns in Auckland – almost a year to the day from that World Cup final to end all World Cup finals.

If England win, WXV 1 is theirs – but that pales in comparison to how it’d feel to return to the scene of last Autumn’s heartbreak, and notch just their third-ever away victory over the World Champions. It’s been twelve months since ‘The Hand’ of Joanah Ngan-Woo clinched the Black Ferns’ sixth title, and a transformative period for the Roses. Sarah Hunter has retired – immediately finding herself in the very thick of things, coaching-wise, and thriving.

Simon Middleton has moved on – replaced temporarily by Louis Deacon and, imminently, by John Mitchell. Holly Aitchison has established herself as a world-class fly half. Maisy Allen, Liz Crake, Daisy Hibbert-Jones, Delaney Burns, Mackenzie Carson, Sophie Bridger, May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Emily Robinson, and Ella Wyrwas have made their debuts. They’ve won nine out of nine – all with bonus points. They’ve maintained their ability to march over the top of opponents, whilst sharpening their tools when it comes to carving through them. They’ll take some stopping on Saturday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have won yet another Sevens Series, triumphed in the Pacific Four (again) at a canter, swatted the Wallaroos aside 43 – 3 in their second O’Reilly Cup clash, and appointed Allan Bunting as their head coach. They’re in their own backyard – the scenes at last week’s ‘Fern Fever’ event showed just how eager they are to capitalise upon that – and have history on their side. The women in black have won 19 of the 30 between these heavyweights, and all but two contested in New Zealand: they have a formidable home record.

They’re not invincible here, though, and were stunned just a fortnight ago by a side whose Bleue-print for success was a juggernaut of a start, and then over 200 tackles. If England can match the defensive heroics of Manae Feleu and her warriors, whilst continuing to score as liberally as they have done throughout this campaign, they look destined to be the first side to be crowned WXV1 champions.

The Roses have a perfect ten points, and the Ferns six, so it’s hard to see anyone else pilfering this inaugural title – but there are, technically, four teams still in contention – which is just the way you want it. Sometimes, the middle’s the best part (just ask Oreo’s marketing department), and those occupying berths two through five are jostling tantalisingly.

Perched-in-third Canada performed as expected against Wales and England, so the real test of Kévin Rouet’s side comes this Saturday, when they have an opportunity to exact revenge upon Les Bleues – against whom they, exhausted, shipped 36 unanswered points in November’s bronze medal match.

When De Goede is able to do her thing, they shine – just look at her haul against Wales – but England stifled the number eight, and her frustration afterwards was palpable. It’s also worth noting that this is a Canada side in transition: she’s part of an experienced and potent forwards unit, but one packing down before a very youthful back line. It’s one littered with talent, but still acclimatising to this level of competition.

If the North Americans have followed the script, results-wise, the French have gone maverick: withstanding a second-half siege to defeat the Kiwis on the road for the first time, and then doing the opposite against the Wallaroos. The eventual 29 – 20 scoreline was flattering, thanks to late tries from Elisa Riffonneau and Gabrielle Vernier, and – as Feleu admitted post-match – they simply weren’t ready for the physicality which came their way.

“We were always late to rucks, and were untidy”, she told RugbyPass, before noting that their set-piece creaked, too – music to Canadian ears. At the risk of sounding like every match preview ever: this mid-table affair will be won or lost on the ground.

That performance from Jay Tregonning’s side – beating France for the first time in a decade – was one of the best in Australian 15s history, and leaves them – suddenly – likely to finish in the top half of the standings. Their ability to pull the trigger at just the right moment was remarkable last weekend – when tighthead Eva Karpani went early with her Halloween efforts, and came dressed as a woman possessed. Her hat-trick won the headlines, but it really was a full-squad outing.

Their final opponents are a Welsh outfit who continue to make strides, and who fought like tigers to secure a spot at the big dance, but who’ve – as a consequence – not had the results just yet. Lisa Thomson spoke last week about how WXV2’s been perfect for a Scottish side looking to reassert their thistly credentials, but Wales wanted to test themselves against the very best in the world, and have one final chance to do so.

They only trailed Canada by four at half-time, so know that they can mix it with these behemoths, and will remember how close they came in that tense pool stage encounter with Australia last Autumn. Whatever happens this week, they’ll have gained 240 minutes of top-drawer experience.

Six in action, five with wins, four contenders, three alluring head-to-heads, two proper grudge matches, and one spot at the top of the podium. The final round of WXV: let’s be having you.