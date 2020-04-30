6:17am, 30 April 2020

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has promised more signings are set to come to Welford after the club confirmed the departure of Jonah Holmes and arrival of Scotland international Matt Scott yesterday. “We are not done just yet in the recruitment space and still have additions to announce ahead of next season,” said Murphy. “Jonah’s departure not only offers opportunities for members of our squad we are confident can make the step up now but also spaces in the outside backs to fill with exciting, new additions to Tigers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Murphy’s comments suggest the club have already lined up at least one more acquisition in the outside backs, mostly likely a back-three player. Leaving aside Scott, to date Tigers have added Nemani Nadolo (from Montpellier), as well as flyhalf Zack Henry (from USO Nevers) and Ireland U20s star Dan Kelly. Against this the club have let go of Jonny May (to Gloucester), Sam Costelow (to Scarlets) and now Holmes.

Murphy’s side have also recruited in the forward pack, most notably Cyle Brink (from the Lions). They have also signed Shalva Mamukashvili (Enseai-STM) and young locks Cameron Henderson (Glasgow Warriors) and Oliver Chessum (Nottingham). The club also awaits the arrival of Steve Borthwick to the club in the role of head coach from July 1, with Murphy becoming director of rugby.

The latest episode of the Rugby Pod.

Despite not officially starting yet, Borthwick will presumably have had some involvement in the more recent Leicester Tigers signings.

The 40-year-old moved into coaching full-time when he retired in 2014 following a decorated playing career including more than 50 appearances for England, will no doubt want to shape the troubled side around a traditional, no-nonsense forward pack.

A consultant coach with Japan in 2012, he joined Eddie Jones in role full-time in 2014, as well as a brief stint with Bristol. The former Saracens lock and skipper took over the role of forwards coach with England in 2015, reaching the Rugby World Cup Final in 2019, and will be eager to take up his first head coach position.

July 1st is a significant date across the Gallagher Premiership, as that’s the date at which contracts will switch and players will start representing their new clubs. Although many more of the 40 plus squad could make an argument for inclusion, here’s a potential Leicester Tigers XV ahead of 20/21.

ADVERTISEMENT

A POTENTIAL LEICESTER TIGERS XV

Ellis Genge

Tom Youngs

Dan Cole

Callum Green

Tomas Lavanini

Cyle Brink

Jordan Taufua

Hanro Liebenberg

Ben Youngs

George Ford

Nemani Nadolo

Matt Scott

Manu Tuilagi

Jordan Olowofela

Telusa Veainu