Watch: The trailer for Netflix's Six Nations docuseries 'Full Contact'

Rugby is joining the world of Netflix docuseries, with the release of a dramatic inside look at the 2023 Six Nations coming to the streaming service ahead of the 2024 tournament.

The series, aptly titled “Full Contact” will release January 24, before the 2024 Six Nations kicks off with a blockbuster matchup between Ireland and France on February 2.

Ahead of the release, Netflix has added a trailer to the show’s page on their site, revealing numerous players and coaches that will feature in sit-down interviews to narrate the action as it unfolded.

The trailer sees Ireland’s Andrew Porter, along with coach Steve Borthwick of England interviewed, while snippets from team meetings for all six sides also play. Commentators add context and emphasise the stakes of the competition.

The clips are broken up with match highlights to build excitement, but the real glory of the show will be in the behind-the-scenes footage.

The 2023 tournament was of course a feisty contest as teams wrestled for bragging rights and the upper hand heading into the Rugby World Cup. England and Wales were also adjusting to life under new coaches, as Borthwick and Warren Gatland introduced – and in Gatland’s case, reintroduced – themselves to their respective squads.

The show was headed by the producers of Netflix’s ever-popular Drive to Survive series and pulls the curtain back to give the fans unprecedented access to the teams’ campaigns.

At the time the show was greenlit this time last year, Netflix announced: “Six Nations and Producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are planning to get fans closer than ever to this year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

“The series will take us inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into pulsating behind-the-scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.

“As the pressure and intensity builds, who will claim one of the sport’s biggest prizes?”

Watch the trailer here: