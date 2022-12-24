Select Edition

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 8 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher PremiershipLondon IrishSaracens

Watch - Multiple red cards as derby boils over in Brentford

By AAP
The two sides collide in bad tempered encounter in London.

Adam Coleman has been sent off and fellow ex-Wallabies lock Rob Simmons was yellow carded as their London Irish team ended English rugby premiership leaders Saracens unbeaten start to the season.

Coleman, the London Irish captain, was dismissed in the 16th minute of Friday night’s feisty 29-20 home victory after he thundered into the head off Saracens hooker Tom Woolstencroft, who appeared to be knocked out before being carried off on a stretcher.

Saracens flanker Ben Earl was shown the first red card of his career 15 minutes later for a high tackle on Tom Pearson.

With newly-appointed England coach Steve Borthwick watching on, London Irish managed to secure victory despite being down to 12 players late in the game when Simmons was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, with a ragged Saracens unable to score in the absence of three home players.

It was Saracens’ first defeat in 10 league matches as a poor start and ill-discipline cost th em dear against London irish who are 3-7 and ninth in the standings.

Each side ended up scoring two tries, with Paddy Jackson’s five penalties proving the difference.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South scored tries for Irish with Jackson converting both.

Kapeli Pifeleti and Sean Maitland scored Saracens’ tries, with Owen Farrell kicking two penalties and two conversions.

“Hats off to Irish as they were by far the better team. We never played with any energy and were well off the pace,” said Mark McCall after the game. “Our decision-making was poor and we allowed ourselves to be rattled and distracted.

“When they went down to 12, you have to find a way to score but we didn’t as our skill levels weren’t accurate enough.

“Irish have been unfortunate to lose in a number of great games this season and their league position is false.

“I’d like to have a look again at Ben’s dismissal as it felt like it was very low and their player’s momentum was going to the floor.”

