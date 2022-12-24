Watch - Multiple red cards as derby boils over in Brentford

Adam Coleman has been sent off and fellow ex-Wallabies lock Rob Simmons was yellow carded as their London Irish team ended English rugby premiership leaders Saracens unbeaten start to the season.

Coleman, the London Irish captain, was dismissed in the 16th minute of Friday night’s feisty 29-20 home victory after he thundered into the head off Saracens hooker Tom Woolstencroft, who appeared to be knocked out before being carried off on a stretcher.

A seriously bad one this on Tom Woolstencroft, really wishing him well ? This is Adam Coleman's third red card in three games, he has to learn…#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/tqe8zyFuhI — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 23, 2022

Saracens flanker Ben Earl was shown the first red card of his career 15 minutes later for a high tackle on Tom Pearson.

Ben Earl walks ? Loses mitigation as he tucks his arm, and therefore hasn't made a legal attempt to tackle. His first red card ever…#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/nZRmjD58zW — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 23, 2022

With newly-appointed England coach Steve Borthwick watching on, London Irish managed to secure victory despite being down to 12 players late in the game when Simmons was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, with a ragged Saracens unable to score in the absence of three home players.

It was Saracens’ first defeat in 10 league matches as a poor start and ill-discipline cost th em dear against London irish who are 3-7 and ninth in the standings.

Each side ended up scoring two tries, with Paddy Jackson’s five penalties proving the difference.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South scored tries for Irish with Jackson converting both.

Ugly scenes, probably the best summary of the match so far ? Been a real tussle this one…#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/x4banXpXzS — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 23, 2022

Kapeli Pifeleti and Sean Maitland scored Saracens’ tries, with Owen Farrell kicking two penalties and two conversions.

“Hats off to Irish as they were by far the better team. We never played with any energy and were well off the pace,” said Mark McCall after the game. “Our decision-making was poor and we allowed ourselves to be rattled and distracted.

“When they went down to 12, you have to find a way to score but we didn’t as our skill levels weren’t accurate enough.

“Irish have been unfortunate to lose in a number of great games this season and their league position is false.

“I’d like to have a look again at Ben’s dismissal as it felt like it was very low and their player’s momentum was going to the floor.”