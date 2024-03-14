Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
24 - 45
FT
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
15:00
U20
Tomorrow
15:30
U20
Tomorrow
16:00
U20
Tomorrow
23:35
Saturday
02:30
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
16:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Waratahs unfazed about talk of Max Jorgensen going to NRL

By AAP
Max Jorgensen of the Waratahs looks on ahead of the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and NSW Waratahs at Orangetheory Stadium, on May 27, 2023, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The NSW Waratahs are playing down concerns about potentially losing another star back to the NRL as the Sydney Roosters eye off teenage boy wonder Max Jorgensen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having already enticed dynamic winger Mark Nawaqanitawase to switch codes next season, the Tricolours are reportedly prepared to offer fellow 2023 Wallabies World Cup squad member Jorgensen a massive two-year deal.

Nick Politis has denied tabling Jorgensen a $1.8 million contract, but the Roosters supremo and triple premiership-winning coach Trent Robinson have met with the 19-year-old to express their interest.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The son of former Roosters and Penrith player Peter Jorgensen, the fullback-winger has played only 14 Super Rugby Pacific matches since debuting last year.

He is off contract at the end of 2024 but has spoken of his desire to face the touring British and Irish Lions next year.

A code swap seems more likely in 2026 or after Australia hosts the 2027 World Cup.

“Honestly, if you want to play ping pong, that’s up to you,” Waratahs prop Angus Bell said of the Jorgensen speculation on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All we can do is sort of just concentrate on what we can do as a team and, if someone makes a decision as a person, you wish them best of luck.

“So, no, it doesn’t really affect the team. It’s just outside noise.

Related

Super Rugby takes: Reds can win it all, Taniela Tupou needs to impress

Heading into the fourth round of Super Rugby Pacific, it’s time to get the crystal ball out by taking a look at the Australian teams.

Read Now

“We’re all here this year. We’re all signed this year and we have 16 rounds to prove that we’re the best.

“So we’ll concentrate on this year.”

Bell, earmarked as a future Wallabies captain, seemed more concerned about being relegated to the bench for Saturday night’s hosting of the Blues at Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always want to start,” he said before declining to offer any reason why he won’t be.

“I’ll let Darren explain that. You can hammer him about that.”

Coach Darren Coleman later shed light on the surprise selection call, saying Bell finishing the game was more important than starting.

“Belly is the premier prop in this club and will be a long-term franchise player for us,” Coleman said.

“He always plays the majority of minutes in our loosehead rotation and that will continue this week.

“The only change will be that it will be the back end of the game and not from the start.

“This is designed to provide us with an injection of impact as we look to finish the match strongly.”

Jorgensen won’t be playing at all this week after succumbing to a hip injury, with Nawaqanitawase shifting to fullback as cover.

Hard-edge flanker Lachie Swinton also limped out of training on Thursday with an apparent knee issue.

“It’s all good. He’s always tinny,” Bell said of Swinton.

“Swinno’s always good.”

Recommended

Two-time RWC winner Ma’a Nonu names All Blacks who would thrive in SVNS

INTERVIEW

The identity struggle the Springboks will have with Tony Brown

OPINION

What Wallabies great expects from Mark Nawaqanitawase at fullback

All Blacks great tips more history-making pain for winless Crusaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

3

Ireland handed double injury boost ahead of Six Nations decider

4

Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

5

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

6

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out of France clash

7

Ex England centre Jonathan Joseph to team up with Zach Mercer again

8

Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shaun 6 minutes ago
The identity struggle the Springboks will have with Tony Brown

I think the appointment of Tony brown is for one of these three things. 1) We still going to play our game, but the amount of times the springboks fail to turn 22 entries into points is scary, we play 1 or 2 fases then seem lost, Could be to improve on that. 2) So we have a extra plan in our play books, especially to be able to come from behind when needed. 3) And this is the one I hope for and I think it would be better for his creativity. The springboks feed off the oppositions mistakes, and people are more prone to mistakes when there is scoreboard pressure. We start off with a bang, get a 15-25 Point lead, then when the other team is trying to make up for lost points, we puah over the penalties. Remember, Rassie has also mentioned that its about time for a new style/Game plan, as he feels other coaches have likely caught up now

2 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 minutes ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Great work Ned. There is another article on RugbyPass by about Brownie by ”the boy that cried Wolf” Ben Smith. It is crap.

4 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 48 minutes ago
The identity struggle the Springboks will have with Tony Brown

Somebody obviously is not watching what is going on with the SA clubs in the URC & Europe…

2 Go to comments
c
cs 1 hours ago
What Wallabies great expects from Mark Nawaqanitawase at fullback

Marky hasn’t worked at 15 in the past, and therefore unlikely to work now.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.

116 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
A question of nationality

I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.

35 Go to comments
h
h 5 hours ago
The Crusaders start to the season shows their loss is the All Blacks gain

“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 6 hours ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it

2 Go to comments
R
Red 7 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!

4 Go to comments
W
Willie 7 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.

4 Go to comments
j
john 8 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

I agree chessum was great at 6 why change

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 8 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !

16 Go to comments
R
Rugby 9 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. Or like the Bokke, players and coaches have input into ideas. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.

16 Go to comments
N
Natas 10 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 10 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 11 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 11 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

3 Go to comments
A
Alex 11 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 11 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

3 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France
Search