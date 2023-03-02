Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Max Lahiff picks his England backline | Offload

Bristol's Max Lahiff gives his take on the England playmaker conundrum as well as picking his halfback and midfield combination.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 45 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificWaratahs

Waratahs to test depth after 'devastated' Angus Bell ruled out

By AAP
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon is backing his front row to cover the absence of injured star Angus Bell as they search for their first win of the season against Fijian Drua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell got the shattering news this week he’ll miss the entirety of the Super Rugby Pacific season with a foot injury, the same one that kept him out of much of last year’s Wallabies matches.

The Tahs named Tom Lambert in his loosehead prop role, teaming with Archer Holz and David Porecki to lead the pack against a Drua outfit fresh from winning their season opener against Moana Pasifika.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Gordon said scrum struggles in their loss to the ACT Brumbies would be fixed with time, particularly as their new mix finds their feet.

“Belly is a massive part of our game, not just set piece but also around the field, we’re devastated we lost him,” he said.

“But Tommy Lambert, I thought he was really good when he came on.

“Our scrum was a little bit inconsistent … Archie will get better with each game, he played really well last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure they have their learnings from last week but I’m sure they’ll be better this week.”

They’ve also recalled Wallabies standout Langi Gleeson at No.8, but Gordon didn’t view it as a demotion for the benched Charlie Gamble who joins an increasingly-formidable bench for NSW.

Hooker Tolu Latu and prop Te Tera Faulkner are others on the pine who will pack a punch.

“We got a real impact on the weekend from Langi, he’s a really dangerous ball-carrier,” Gordon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charlie’s got such a presence at the breakdown, I thought he still played a really good game.

“What we’re seeing now is we have real depth throughout our squad … it’s making really hard decisions for coaching staff around selection.”

Related

Wallaby Gleeson made to work for Waratahs No 8 jersey

Waratahs flanker Langi Gleeson is taking nothing for granted after he was given a gentle reminder that being a Wallaby doesn't guarantee a Super Rugby Pacific start.

Read Now

The Drua pinched last weekend’s win 36-34, but their next test is taking another step forward and backing it up with another.

They’re yet to win consecutive games in their short time in the competition, although Gordon said he’d seen big improvements that would challenge his troops on Saturday.

“We obviously didn’t treasure possession on the weekend, just turned over the ball way too easily,” he said.

“The Brumbies put a real emphasis on our breakdown, didn’t allow us to play fast and on top of them and we really struggled adapting throughout the game.

“There were glimpses of how we want to play footy, but not for long enough and what we see against the Drua this weekend, if we don’t hold possession, they can really score from anywhere on the park.”

Recommended

Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks?

RUGBYPASS+

Sam Cane: Early coach appointment the 'writing on the wall' for Ian Foster

Giant lock prospect Miles Amatosero heading to Waratahs

Monty Ioane: 'I've got a lot of family who have never been to a game'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING The silence is deafening at Worcester - Andy Goode All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast
Search