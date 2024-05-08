Wallaby Scott Sio commits to Exeter amid prop exodus

Australia loosehead prop Scott Sio has signed a new contract with the Exeter Chiefs, stemming the flow of a propping exodus at the club.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his second season at Sandy Park after arriving from the Brumbies in 2022, and has made 41 appearances for the club to date.

The announcement comes a day after fellow loosehead Danny Southworth’s move to Cardiff was confirmed, while Scotland’s Alec Hepburn is also set to move to Scarlets at the end of the season.

On the other side of the scrum, tighthead Patrick Schickerling will move to Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season, and Nika Abuladze is expected to join Montpellier.

The 74-cap Wallaby’s new deal does provide some respite for director of rugby Rob Baxter during this front-row outflow, although Jimmy Roots, the tighthead brother of flanker Ethan, will join at the end of the season to add to their stocks.

“I’m really excited to be staying on at Chiefs and to see what the future holds for this group,” Sio said after signing the new deal.

“There are lots of younger players coming through and I hope to continue to be part of their development while also growing as a player and person here in Exeter.

“The club wants to contend for trophies and be successful, which is something I want to be a part of and is a big reason for my re-signing.”

Baxter added: “We’re really pleased Scott has decided to commit to staying at the club.

“He’s become a key player for us, both in the way he plays – our scrum and lineout have become such key areas and a real strength this season – but also in the level of strength and leadership he brings, particularly in the way he works with our young guys.

“He’s also doing what we’ve seen from guys like Henry Slade – he’s training and playing like a young man. He’s got a lot of energy around the place and those attributes are invaluable.

“We’re delighted to keep him on board as we think he can be a really important part of where we want to go as a club, and I can only see him improving and continuing to work extremely hard.”

