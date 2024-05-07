Cardiff snap up Welsh-qualified prop Danny Southworth

Cardiff have confirmed the signing of Exeter Chiefs loosehead Danny Southworth ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old has spent the last six seasons with the Chiefs, having come through their academy, making 25 appearances. He has also had spells with Plymouth Albion and Coventry.

The 118kg loosehead is targeting more playing time at Cardiff Arms Park, which could result in international honours.

Southworth is Welsh-qualified through his grandmother and makes the move across the River Severn just months after Wales’ threadbare reserves in the front row were exposed in the Guinness Six Nations.

“It was a hard decision to leave Exeter, which is my hometown club and somewhere with boys I have played alongside my whole life,” Southworth said to Cardiff.

“But this is a fantastic opportunity for me to play in a different league with new experiences and playing styles. I’m hoping to play a lot of games in the URC and Europe and bring my abilities to Cardiff.

“I have been impressed by the brand of rugby Cardiff play and the amount of players coming through so it is a really exciting opportunity for me to experience a new brand of rugby, new coaches, new teammates and a new city.

“After five-six years at Exeter, I feel this is the right time for a new challenge. I am excited to see how far I can go in a new environment.”

Southworth’s future head coach Matt Sherratt added: “We’re really pleased to bring Danny to the club to further enhance our environment and competition at loose-head.

“He is Welsh qualified and has ambitions to play international rugby.

“He has come through a quality program down in Exeter and earned his place in their squad by performing as a young man in National One and the Championship, which says a lot about his motivation and hunger to succeed. He is a former number eight so can contribute around the field and his set piece, in particular his scrum, is excellent.

“He has featured a lot for Exeter this season and did very well coming on in the Champions Cup knockout stages and last 4 rounds of the Premiership. He will compete with the likes of Corey Domachowski and others for the number one jersey.”