United Rugby Championship

Glasgow sign ex England prop Patrick Schickerling

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by Alex Davidson/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Patrick Schickerling from Exeter Chiefs ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old has signed on a multi-year deal having spent the last six years with the Chiefs and on loan at various clubs.

The Namibian-born prop represented his country of birth at U20 level before being selected by Eddie Jones for England in 2022 for the tour of Australia. He represented England against the Barbarians in an uncapped match, but it was later revealed that he was not actually eligible for England due to the residency rule increasing from three years to five years.

“I’m very excited,” Schickerling told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I believe that my best years are still ahead of me, and I think that Glasgow’s style of play will suit me down to the ground – I enjoy my set-piece work, but I love to get my hands on the ball and I’d say I’m not your typical tight-head, so I’m keen to get involved as much as I can.

“I think Glasgow is one of the best places to be playing right now, which is why I’ve committed to a long-term deal. Talking to Franco and the coaching team, the fact that this club is so closely linked to the community is a massive selling point for me, and I’m excited to join a club that’s intent on challenging for domestic and European honours.

“I’ve been watching Glasgow a lot in the URC and in Europe this year, and the club is on a really exciting journey. It was an easy decision to make when the offer came in – now I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and getting stuck in this summer.”

His head coach next season Franco Smith said: “We’re pleased to welcome Patrick to the club as we continue to make preparations for the 2024/25 season.

“He is a strong ball-carrier and someone who will bring a unique set of characteristics to our playing group.

“He is someone who we believe has a great deal of potential, and is a player with whom we are excited to work and help to develop into the best version of himself.”

