Glasgow to sign one cap England prop Patrick Schickerling

Scottish URC outfit Glasgow Warriors are set to sign 120kg prop Patrick Schickerling from Exeter Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Namibian-born forward first played rugby in Walvis Bay, Namibia and has been a part of Exeter Chiefs since November 2018 and has made a name for himself in the Gallagher Premiership.

Schickerling was called up to Eddie Jones’ England squad for an uncapped test match against the Barbarians, coming off the bench in the 21-52 loss. He was also named in the squad for England’s 2022 rugby union tour of Australia but did not feature in any matches. It was later revealed that Schickerling was ineligible for England, as the residency qualification period was extended from three to five years during his stay in the country.

The Thistle Scottish Rugby Podcast tweeted about the move and RugbyPass understands from a separate source that the deal is set to go ahead.

Hearing Exeter tight head Patrick Schickerling is Glasgow bound. Namibian by birth, played for

England in uncapped match v babas. Anyone got his genealogy handy – SQ? — Thistle Scottish Rugby Podcast (@thistlerugbypod) January 21, 2024

Schickerling’s father Adrian – a former South Africa junior representative – has been a significant influence, inspiring him to pursue a rugby career.

Before establishing himself in the Exeter Chiefs’ first team, Schickerling had stints with Chinnor in National League One, where he scored on his debut, and with Cornish Pirates in the RFU Championship. His recall to the Chiefs midway through the 2021/22 season marked a turning point, as he solidified his place in Rob Baxter’s squad at Sandy Park.

The move to Glasgow Warriors represents a new chapter for Schickerling, offering him an opportunity to further his career in the United Rugby Championship.