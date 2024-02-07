Schalk Burger pinpoints the 'underrated' part of Ireland's game

Former South Africa flanker Schalk Burger has highlighted the basis of Ireland’s comprehensive 38-17 win over France in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations as their physicality, which he described as an “underrated” part of their game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Farrell’s side rewrote the record books with their win in Marseille, registering their biggest-ever win over Les Bleus, with the 2007 World Cup winner saying they “physically bullied” the hosts.

Burger, who was no stranger to physicality on the rugby field himself, said on RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office recently that France are the one team that can match the Springboks in terms of physicality, but were made to look “lethargic”.

Ireland Fans React to Record-Breaking Win Over France in the Six Nations 2024 Both Irish and French Fans react to Ireland beating France in Marseille in the opening round of the Six Nations 2024. Ireland Fans React to Record-Breaking Win Over France in the Six Nations 2024 Both Irish and French Fans react to Ireland beating France in Marseille in the opening round of the Six Nations 2024.

Physicality was not always the key feature of Ireland’s game until recently, but with the addition of player of the match Joe McCarthy, Burger, as well as Jean de Villiers and Hanyani Shimange, believes Ireland have a bright future.

De Villiers joked that this physicality is the South African influence of Jacques Nienaber, who became a Leinster coach after the World Cup, but this has been building for years.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 2 Tries 5 2 Conversions 5 0 Drop Goals 0 93 Carries 113 5 Line Breaks 6 13 Turnovers Lost 7 2 Turnovers Won 4

“I think it’s often an underrated part of the Irish game when you think how physical their pack can be,” the 2004 World Rugby player of the year said.

“The French almost looked lethargic in their defence. If you think about the games we played against them, obviously they know what the Boks bring and how physical we are, they are the one team that could potentially match us. If you think about that quarter-final, they were absolutely outstanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think they quite had the same bite on Friday night.

“Their [France’s] biggest issue is that they were bossed around in the physicality. They got physically bullied at the weekend. They couldn’t stop the Irish maul.

“Yes, they had lost Paul Willemse and we know four locks have quite a big role to play in how effectively they could set those mauls. Willemse’s a big unit, he’s quite disruptive in that area.

“But the physicality was outstanding from Ireland, so I think that’s the basis of where the big victory came from.”

When questioned whether Ireland are on course for back-to-back Grand Slams, Burger said he felt England have one big performance in them, and that may well come in round four against the Irish at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland host Italy this Sunday at the Aviva Stadium, while France travel to Edinburgh the day before to face Scotland at Murrayfield.