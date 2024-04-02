Wallaby Lalakai Foketi to complete incredible return to Waratahs’ First XV

After suffering a devastating neck injury at training during pre-season which saw the Wallaby rushed to hospital, Lalakai Foketi is set to complete an incredible return to the Waratahs’ starting side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foketi, 29, returned to Super Rugby Pacific off the pine for the Waratahs last during the team’s agonising defeat to Australian rivals the Melbourne Rebels at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium in round six.

But looking ahead to the Waratahs’ next clash with the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, coach Darren Coleman has handed Foketi a start at inside centre.

With Joey Walton shifting to outside centre, and Wallaby Izaia Perese moving to the bench, Foketi will run out onto the field at GIO Stadium with the No. 12 jersey on his back.

“Lalakai brings a great power game for us,” assistant coach Pauli Taumoepeau said in a statement. “He links up well with Tane, and he gets the ball to width deceptively well which helps us get out back three more involved.”

Wallaby Angus Bell, and the return of Fergus Lee-Warner and Charlie Gamble to the starting side headlines a formidable Waratahs pack who’ll be hungry to get the job done on the road.

With the New South Welshman somewhat desperate for a win, coach Darren Coleman has named a strong side with Bell set to pack down alongside Julain Heaven and Harry Johnson-Holmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jed Holloway joins Lee-Warner in the second row, while the Tahs have gone with a formidable loose forwards trio of Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble and Hugh Sinclair.

Captain Jake Gordon will link up with fly-half Tane Edmed in the halves again this week, while the outside back trio of Dylan Pietsch, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Max Jorgensen can be lethal from anywhere on the rugby field.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 37 23 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

“Swinno has always been that spiritual leader for us. He doesn’t say much but when he does say something everyone listens. He does most of his talking on the field through his carries and through his defence,” Taumoepeau added ahead of Lachlan Swinton’s 50th Super Rugby match.

“Against the Brumbies, we’ll need all hands on deck and if Swinno is leading the charge he’ll be pretty easy to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re a class side. They’ve been the best maulers in the competition for a very long time. We’ve got to be really disciplined and play them at the right ends of the field.

“I think the battle will be won and lost up front. We’re looking forward to this challenge.”

On the bench, the likes of Miles Amatosero, Teddy Wilson and Will Harrison are among the players to watch as the Tahs chase what would be just their second win of the season.

This clash at Canberra’s GIO Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:35 pm AEST on Saturday evening.

Waratahs team to take on ACT Brumbies

Angus Bell Julian Heaven Harry Johnson-Holmes Jed Holloway Fergus Lee-Warner Lachlan Swinton Charlie Gamble Hugh Sinclair Jake Gordon (c) Tane Edmed Dylan Pietsch Lalakai Foketi Joey Walton Mark Nawaqanitawase Max Jorgensen

Replacements:

Theo Fourie Hayden Thompson-Stringer Tom Ross Miles Amatosero Sioen Misiloi Teddy Wilson Will Harrison Izaia Perese

Players unavailable: David Porecki, Thomas Lambert, Archer Holz, Mesu Kunavula, Ned Slack-Smith, Daniel Botha, Mahe Vailanu, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Ned Hanigan