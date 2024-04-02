Ex-All Black Cory Jane’s advice for injured Hurricane Cam Roigard

Hurricanes assistant coach Cory Jane has advised Cam Roigard to “attack the rehab” after the All Blacks halfback suffered a devastating leg injury during Saturday’s big win over the Highlanders.

Roigard, 23, underwent a successful operation in Auckland on Tuesday but is expected to spend at least six months on the sidelines after rupturing his left patella tension during the round six derby.

The Hurricanes scrum-half, who had been one of Super Rugby Pacific’s form players until that point, offered a thumbs up to the Dunedin crowd as he left the field on a stretcher during the second half.

While the men from the capital went on to comfortably win that clash 47-12 at Forsyth Barr Stadium, this news has still come as a major blow for the table-toppers and possibly the All Blacks.

Before the extent of the injury was revealed, former New Zealand wing Cory Jane was asked to comment on the injury and how the Hurricanes’ coaching staff can support Roigard during this period.

“It’s a tough one because you don’t want guys injured,” Jane said on Weekend Sport with Jason Pine on Sunday.

“If he is missing multiple months then it’s the mindset to just go and attack the rehab would be my suggestion.

“A lot of guys get injured and they want to be around the rugby part but it’s just like, go and get yourself healthy, attack the rehab so you can get back.

“It’s never nice to see.”

There is a bit of daylight between the Hurricanes and the second-placed Blues after six rounds. The ladder-leaders are five points clear on the standings and they have a much better for-and-against.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 2 Tries 7 1 Conversions 6 0 Drop Goals 0 128 Carries 136 6 Line Breaks 11 19 Turnovers Lost 19 7 Turnovers Won 5

The Hurricanes’ latest triumph over New Zealand rivals the Highlanders was especially impressive, with Roigard playing a starring role during their point-scoring blitz during the opening 40 minutes.

Peter Lakai, Xavier Numia and Asafo Aumua also added to the visitor’s lead as they played at nearly one point a minute during the opening half-an-hour of battle.

The result was never really in doubt. As coach Jane explained, “It was a good performance” from the still-undefeated Hurricanes.

“You don’t know what you’re going to be. You just hope that you have a good pre-season which we did,” Jane added.

“Most of the time when you look at Super Rugby or any competition, it takes a while to get going. You’re not going to be the full product straight away.

“It’s just how quickly you can play to the system that you’ve been training in pre-season.

“At the moment we’re tracking alright but there’s still a long way to go.”

In the absence of Roigard, the Hurricanes will have a fairly handy replacement to call upon this season with All Blacks veteran TJ Perenara the likely suitor to wear the No. 9 jersey.

Perenara, who himself only just returned from a lengthy injury layoff with an Achille rupture, was sensational against the Rebels in round five and he backed that up off the bench in Dunedin.

With the Hurricanes on a bye, they will turn their focus to a week eight New Zealand blockbuster against the Chiefs at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday, April 13.