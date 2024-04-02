Cam Roigard's injury confirmed to be ruptured patella tendon

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard will be sidelined for at least six months after successful surgery on his left patella tendon, which he ruptured during the Hurricanes’ round six win over the Highlanders.

The club confirmed the surgery’s success on Wednesday morning after the 23-year-old went under the knife on Tuesday.

The 2023 breakout star shared a message on social media addressing the injury, accompanied by a popular clip of internet personality Mr Demi Demi saying “Tough times don’t last, only tough people last.”

The post’s caption read: “The highs and lows of footy”, adding: “Surgery went well and looking forward to getting into some rehab” before signing off with “Back soon”

The All Black also added an additional comment on his Instagram story, saying: “Just a small bump in the road” and “appreciate the messages” with a white heart emoji.

The timeline for Roigard’s recovery will see him miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season, the All Blacks’ series against England, their Test against Fiji and The Rugby Championship. A smooth recovery could see the youngster back in time for the End of Year Tour, but if not he would also miss the NPC season and target a return in next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

In his place, TJ Perenara is expected to assume the starting role for the Hurricanes. Perenara has only just returned from two Achilles surgeries himself.