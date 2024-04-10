Wallabies duo return as Melbourne Rebels name team for Highlanders clash

Wallabies Andrew Kellaway and Josh Kemeny are back for the Rebels this weekend as the Melburnians look to make it two wins on the bounce when they host the Highlanders on Saturday.

Kellaway, 28, returns to the Rebels’ starting side for the first time since the round five defeat to the Hurricanes in Palmerston North. In that match, the Wallaby was replaced by Mason Gordon at half-time due to an injury.

The fullback joins former Australian SVNS star Darby Lancaster and flyer Lachie Anderson in a talented outside backs combination, while David Feilaui and Filipo Daugunu will line up in the halves.

Ryan Louwrens and Carter Gordon will continue to work on their halves combination which is developing into something really special at Super Rugby Pacific level.

As for the forwards, the return of Josh Kemeny is the big talking point. Kemeny, who has played two Tests for Australia, hasn’t featured at this level since the round four defeat to the Rebels at Melbourne’s AMMI Park.

Kemeny joins Maciu Nabolakasi and Vaiolinil Ekuasi in an impressive backrow trio. Tuaina Taii Tualima and Lukhan-Salakia-Loto will link up in the second row.

Working our way backward here, so finishing with the front row, Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese and Sam Talakai will pack down at the front of the scrum.

Wallaby Taniela Tupou has been named on the bench once again.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 25 27 First try wins 40% Home team wins 80%

This clash at AAMI Park will kick off at 7:35 pm AEST on Saturday evening.

Melbourne Rebels team to take on Highlanders

Matt Gibbon Jordan Uelese Sam Talakai Tuaina Taii Tualima Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Josh Kemeny Maciu Nabolakasi Vaiolinil Ekuasi Ryan Louwrens Carter Gordon Darby Lancaster David Feilaui Filipo Daugunu Lachie Anderson Andrew Kellaway

Replacements