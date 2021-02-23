The injury situation at Wales has improved considerably ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff. Head coach Wayne Pivac was without a quarter of his original 36-man squad through injuries or suspension for the Murrayfield appointment with Scotland on February 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, players like fit-again backs George North, Jonathan Davies and Johnny Williams are set to be in the selection mix, with only scrum-half Tomos Williams (hamstring) currently unavailable.

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “Everybody has reported back and we (almost) have a full bill of health. Right now, there is a lot of competition for places.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Breakdown looks ahead to the opening round of Super Rugby matches in New Zealand

Wales won their opening two Six Nations games, beating Ireland and Scotland who were both reduced to 14 players following red cards, and victory over England would secure a Triple Crown while also keeping their title hopes firmly on track.

Humphreys added: “We understand how important the middle game of this tournament is, especially if you have won the first two, so this game is huge in all aspects. We are all aware that this (Triple Crown) is on the line, but we don’t need to talk about it, we need to talk about how we are going to play, how we are going to start (the game).”

Surviving Super Rugby Aotearoa Another Covid curve ball could make for an even tougher competition for Aotearoa’s best players. Patrick McKendry The unwinnable war World Rugby is killing the game with its futile attempt to eradicate rather than reduce contact to the head. Gregor Paul Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now