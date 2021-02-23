9:43am, 23 February 2021

The injury situation at Wales has improved considerably ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff. Head coach Wayne Pivac was without a quarter of his original 36-man squad through injuries or suspension for the Murrayfield appointment with Scotland on February 13.

However, players like fit-again backs George North, Jonathan Davies and Johnny Williams are set to be in the selection mix, with only scrum-half Tomos Williams (hamstring) currently unavailable.

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “Everybody has reported back and we (almost) have a full bill of health. Right now, there is a lot of competition for places.”

Wales won their opening two Six Nations games, beating Ireland and Scotland who were both reduced to 14 players following red cards, and victory over England would secure a Triple Crown while also keeping their title hopes firmly on track.

Humphreys added: “We understand how important the middle game of this tournament is, especially if you have won the first two, so this game is huge in all aspects. We are all aware that this (Triple Crown) is on the line, but we don’t need to talk about it, we need to talk about how we are going to play, how we are going to start (the game).”

