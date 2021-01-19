7:24am, 19 January 2021

Sale Sharks fans have reacted favourably to a short teaser video showing Alex Sanderson, their newly appointed director of rugby, addressing the squad at their training ground dome in Carrington. The appointment of long-serving Saracens assistant Sanderson, a former Sale forward, to succeed Steve Diamond was confirmed last Friday to much acclaim.

An ex-England back row who was capped on five occasions, Sanderson retired in 2005 with a back injury and went into coaching at Saracens where his departure will be keenly felt according to former player Jim Hamilton.

“I’m gutted. Alex Sanderson to Sale is huge for Sale. Alex Sanderson for me is the biggest loss at Saracens bar an Owen Farrell or a Maro Itoje just because of what he brings to the environment,” said Hamilton about the 41-year-old Mancunian.

“Hands down, he is one of the most engaging coaches I have ever worked with and for. So, so positive when refocusing the team.”

Sale fans were given a glimpse of how Sanderson is going about his business at the Sharks, posting a one-minute video titled ‘A New Era’ which came with an upbeat backing track that rose to a booming crescendo at the finish.

Filmed from distance, it can be difficult to make out exactly what Sanderson is telling his attentive Sale squad but the gist of his core values presentation went along these lines. “I have just come home,” said Sanderson, standing up and walking while he was talking.

“So to give you an idea of what those values are, it’s about honesty. Like, I value honesty in all our communications and I know honesty takes trust and trust takes time but we have got time so we will get there.

“Hard work… as I said before, I’m not a workaholic, you don’t have to worry about that. I have my beach holidays. I won’t wait for you to come out Sundays but I know everything we can achieve here, everything great and lasting is going to take hard work.”

The clip has so far had in excess of 30,000 views via Twitter and has courted universal approval from viewers. “If Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday was northern,” quipped one Sale fan. “There speaks a leader. Can’t wait” was another response as were “Where do I sign? Love to play for this guy. Really would” and “I’m ready to walk through a wall now myself.”

