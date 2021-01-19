Sale Sharks fans have reacted favourably to a short teaser video showing Alex Sanderson, their newly appointed director of rugby, addressing the squad at their training ground dome in Carrington. The appointment of long-serving Saracens assistant Sanderson, a former Sale forward, to succeed Steve Diamond was confirmed last Friday to much acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-England back row who was capped on five occasions, Sanderson retired in 2005 with a back injury and went into coaching at Saracens where his departure will be keenly felt according to former player Jim Hamilton.

“I’m gutted. Alex Sanderson to Sale is huge for Sale. Alex Sanderson for me is the biggest loss at Saracens bar an Owen Farrell or a Maro Itoje just because of what he brings to the environment,” said Hamilton about the 41-year-old Mancunian.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Ex-Hartpury graduate Harry Randall talks to RugbyPass about his size, Radradra’s wheels and more…

“Hands down, he is one of the most engaging coaches I have ever worked with and for. So, so positive when refocusing the team.”

Sale fans were given a glimpse of how Sanderson is going about his business at the Sharks, posting a one-minute video titled ‘A New Era’ which came with an upbeat backing track that rose to a booming crescendo at the finish.

Filmed from distance, it can be difficult to make out exactly what Sanderson is telling his attentive Sale squad but the gist of his core values presentation went along these lines. “I have just come home,” said Sanderson, standing up and walking while he was talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So to give you an idea of what those values are, it’s about honesty. Like, I value honesty in all our communications and I know honesty takes trust and trust takes time but we have got time so we will get there.

“Hard work… as I said before, I’m not a workaholic, you don’t have to worry about that. I have my beach holidays. I won’t wait for you to come out Sundays but I know everything we can achieve here, everything great and lasting is going to take hard work.”

The clip has so far had in excess of 30,000 views via Twitter and has courted universal approval from viewers. “If Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday was northern,” quipped one Sale fan. “There speaks a leader. Can’t wait” was another response as were “Where do I sign? Love to play for this guy. Really would” and “I’m ready to walk through a wall now myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Stand-off supreme Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now