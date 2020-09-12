Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe showed that the pandemic has done little to stymie his remarkable rugby talents as he cut La Rochelle open today in a roller-coaster match in the Top 14.
In his second try of the match, Kolbe took the ball on the right-wing in a move that for all eyes appeared to have been shut down by La Rochelle’s defense. However, Kolbe broke on a sharp inside line, with three right foot steps unlocking a mazy route to the try line.
The try spurred Toulouse on to a 39-23 win over their black and yellow rivals, although Stade Toulouse are still hovering around the mid-table of the competitions.
The magic footwork is very much the Kolbe the Springboks will be hoping to unleash against the British and Irish Lions in 2021, a tour the winger very much wants to be part of. Kolbe has labelled next year’s Lions tour of South Africa as an “incredible” event.
“I watched in 2009 and ever since I told myself I definitely want to be a part of that,” Kolbe said.
“Seeing the atmosphere, the way the stadiums were packed, the amount of time [that] is invested when the British and Irish Lions do come over, it’s incredible. It’s a team I want to be a part of and play in those three tests.”
The 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee pinpointed the moment that Morne Steyn kicked the Springboks to a series-clinching victory at Loftus Versfeld during the second test as a particular highlight of the tour 11 years ago.
“Morne Steyn, playing at Loftus, so he knew the stadium, getting that penalty from past the halfway line,” he said.
“The moment with all the green jerseys standing up and they went crazy for the winning points. That was one of the highlights.”
