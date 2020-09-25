1:32am, 25 September 2020

There’s a fine art to Twitter – especially when you have the backing of an incredibly successful professional rugby club. It’s fair to say that Sale Sharks didn’t quite get their social media game right on Thursday, with one particular tweet drawing plenty of criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks account Tweeted out a short clip of an excellent piece of skill from loose forward Ben Curry, who was one of Sale’s best performers in their Premiership Cup win over Harlequins over the weekend.

The clip showed Curry making the most of some ragged defence after receiving the ball shortly after a kickoff by chipping ahead and tearing off down the field in pursuit.

22-year-old Curry manages to outpace the turning Harlequins defence and reclaims the ball but the play ultimately comes to nothing.

It’s not the content of the clip that has some calling the Tweet “embarrassing” and “unprofessional”, however; it’s the message accompanying the video, which highlights Curry “dusting and [sic] England Rugby fullback”.

35-year-old Mike Brown, who had to turn and chase the ball, is the fullback in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users have chastised the account for framing the clip around how Curry bested Brown instead of simply focussing on the flanker’s excellent skill-set.

Brown, who was tagged in the Tweet, responded by saying “Luckily [the social media poster is] not a representation of how [the players] are.”

Nice humility ??

Well done to your players for the win, well deserved. Luckily you’re not a representation of how they are. — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) September 24, 2020

Users of the social media platform were quick to take sides, with the majority suggesting that the Tweet was poorly thought out and in ill-taste.

As a Sale old boy I’m embarrassed by this.. It’s bad enough having a star above the badge for the *Prem* win when the rest of the league has it for winning Europe ? — Gareth Reynolds (@garethreynolds) September 24, 2020

Petty and unprofessional from Sale, particularly as they can’t even get the wording in their jibe right. #embarrassing — Neil Winter (@1NeilWinter) September 24, 2020

Sharks , you won the game fair and square , be proud of that and promote the good work of your team , no need to disrespect our players . #rugbyvalues — Quinssa (@QuinssaRugby) September 24, 2020

Distinct lack of class demonstrated by who ever is control of the @SaleSharksRugby twitter account. Sure praise you own, but no need for the dig. — Andrew Charles (@MrA_Charles) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of users also suggested that the Sale account needed to take a leaf out of Bristol Bears’ book, whose social media work has been widely praised in recent times.

You need the Bristol Bears team to show you how it’s done bab. — Danny Ingram (@DannyIngram1) September 24, 2020

The issue is is that @BristolBears do social media so well and teams are now trying to copy and getting it very very wrong. — Tom Arkell (@t20media) September 24, 2020

Think you need some lessons from the @BristolBears and @Barbarian_FC twitter accounts in banter ? — Andrew Briggs (@chogger5) September 24, 2020

Mike Brown wasn’t the only high-profile Twitter user to respond to the Tweet, however, with the Harlequins and Saracens’ accounts jumping in to respond.

As of Friday morning, the Tweet had not been deleted – however there were many suggestions from Twitter users that the Sharks should quickly remove the Tweet and apologise for their poor form.