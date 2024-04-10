Ulster reveal injury to Springbok Steven Kitshoff

Ulster have revealed that departing loosehead Steven Kitshoff sustained an ankle injury in the Challenge Cup victory over Montpellier on Sunday, but could still make Saturday’s quarter-final against ASM Clermont Auvergne.

The double World Cup winner will be monitored as the week progresses to see whether he can feature at all at the Stade Marcel Michelin. The injury came two days after Ulster announced his departure at the end of the season, with a return to the Stormers lined up.

Kitshoff was not the only casualty from the match, as Ireland lock Iain Henderson also suffered a foot injury in the 40-17 victory. He too will face a race to be fit in time to play against the Top 14 outfit.

Winger Jacob Stockdale, hooker Tom Stewart and fullback Michael Lowry will all be available for selection after missing the round of 16 tie with various ailments.

Kitshoff only has six matches remaining of his Ulster career, although that could change if they progress in the Challenge Cup or reach the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship.

After his exit was announced last week, he said to the club: “Since arriving in Belfast, I have really enjoyed my time in the Ulster jersey, and it’s been a privilege to be a part of such a great group of players and support staff.

“Ulster will always have a place in my heart, and I’m grateful to the supporters that welcomed me to a club and province that is undoubtedly a very special place.”

The 83-cap Springbok may want to silence a few critics before he leaves the Kingspan Stadium, namely former Ulster flanker Stephen Ferris who said soon after Kitshoff’s exit was announced that he had been “dominated in the scrum” and that he has “certainly been exposed” during his brief stint in Belfast.