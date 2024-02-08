Two changes for France as Galthie names team to play Scotland
France will pick up the pieces of their wounded Guinness Six Nations campaign by fielding a starting team away to Scotland on Saturday that has two changes from the XV beaten last weekend by Ireland.
Fabien Galthie’s French were comfortably beaten 17-38 by the Irish, their fellow 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists, in Marseille and they have now confirmed who will take the pitch for their round two fixture at Murrayfield.
With Paul Willemse red-carded during the Stade Velodrome loss and subsequently suspended, his place at second row goes to Cameron Woki who has been promoted from the bench. Alexandre Roumat will fill the vacancy left by Woki among the replacements.
The second starting line-up change is also a bench promotion with Louis Bielle-Biarrey taking over the left wing spot from the dropped Yoram Moefana who has been named as the 23rd man.
There is one additional bench alteration with Sebastien Taofifenua named as this weekend’s loosehead cover in place of Reda Wardi.
Scotland, who defeated Wales 27-26 in their opening round game in Cardiff, will name their team later on Thursday.
— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 8, 2024
