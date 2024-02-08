Scotland confirm three changes for Saturday's clash with France

Gregor Townsend has confirmed a Scotland XV to host France this Saturday at Murrayfield that has three changes from last Saturday’s opening-round Guinness Six Nations win in Cardiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scots held off a second-half Welsh fightback to win 27-26, but their team to take on the French at Murrayfield now contains three alterations to the pack.

Two had been envisaged since last Saturday as the respective bicep and shoulder injuries sustained by lock Richie Gray and blindside Luke Crosbie versus Wales ruled them out for the remainder of the championship.

Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Gray’s spot in the engine room has been filled by the return of Grant Gilchrist following his suspension, while the vacancy left by Crosbie has resulted in Matt Fagerson switching from No8 to No6 and Jack Dempsey getting promoted from the Principality Stadium bench to start at No8.

The third change to the Scotland side is also at back row as co-captain Rory Darge has finally pitched up fit following his recent knee problems and he has taken the place at openside of Jamie Ritchie, who drops out of the matchday 23.

Scotland France All Stats and Data

The remainder of Townsend’s starting selection is as it was in Wales, and the only alteration to his bench sees Andy Christie included following the promotion of Dempsey to start.

France, meanwhile, have named a starting XV showing two changes following their round-one loss at home to Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Paul Willemse red-carded during that Stade Velodrome loss and subsequently suspended, his place at second row has gone to Cameron Woki who was promoted from the bench. Alexandre Roumat has filled the vacancy left by Woki among the replacements.

The second starting line-up change is also a bench promotion with Louis Bielle-Biarrey taking over the left wing spot from the dropped Yoram Moefana, who has been named as their 23rd man.