7:31am, 27 September 2020

Harlequins will be bidding to give their former England captain Chris Robshaw a winning send-off at The Stoop against Wasps on Monday. Robshaw, who skippered England in 43 of his 66 international appearances, announced in February that he would be ending his 16-year spell with Harlequins at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season.

The 34-year-old has since signed a two-year deal with the USA’s Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion.

Quins lost out to Sale in the Premiership Rugby Cup final this week and face Wasps in their final home league game before closing the season at Leicester next Sunday.

Did The RugbyPod get it right?

“It’s a shame we couldn’t do it for him on Monday,” Robshaw’s back-row team-mate James Chisholm told Quins’ official website. “It would have been a nice way to leave the club.

“He’s been a massive part of this club and part of my career. He’s been great to have around as a mentor for me, he’s a fantastic leader.

“We’ll hopefully give him a send off he deserves back at The Stoop. It’s a shame the fans aren’t there to wish him well.

“But he’s the kind of guy who’ll just get on with it and do his bit and I’m looking forward to sending him off, hopefully on a positive note.”

While Quins can finish no higher than sixth in the table, Wasps are bidding for a top-four finish to extend their season.

Lee Blackett’s side have had a two-week break after winning six of their seven Premiership games since the season resumed in the middle of last month.

“It’s never been more vital the way everyone’s winning at the moment so this Quins game, there’s no point going beyond that,” said Blackett, whose side will move up to second behind leaders Exeter with a bonus-point win.

“It’s two monster games and let’s take each game, game-by game.

“Obviously we’re really pleased that we’re in this position definitely, but now we’ve got ourselves here then we’re going to have to again, do what we’ve been doing, what we’ve been doing beforehand, focus on each game and take each game as it comes.”

HARLEQUINS:

1. Santiago Garcia Botta (22)

2. Scott Baldwin (18)

3. Wilco Louw (2)

4. Dino Lamb (32)

5. Glen Young (18)

6. Chris Robshaw (298) – Captain

7. Will Evans (19)

8. James Chisholm (96)

9. Scott Steele (6)

10. Marcus Smith (85)

11. Aaron Morris (51)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (4)

13. Joe Marchant (91)

14. Chris Ashton (5)

15. Mike Brown (333)

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Elia Elia (53)

17. Jordan Els (0)

18 .Simon Kerrod (26)

19. Tevita Cavubati (19)

20. Alex Dombrandt (50)

21. Danny Care (281)

22. Brett Herron (14)

23. James Lang (66)

Unavailable for selection:

Tyrone Green

Unavailable due to injury:

Stephan Lewies, Craig Trenier, Joe Marler, Joe Gray, Michele Campagnaro, Cadan Murley, Paul Lasike, Matt Symons, Will Collier