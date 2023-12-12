TJ Perenara weighs in on Hurricanes' heavyweight one-two-punch

Two Achilles surgeries and a two-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby are the only headlines TJ Perenara has made in 2023, but come 2024 the halfback is hoping his exploits on the field will be front and centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 80 test caps to his name, Perenara boasts over 50 more games of experience than any other halfback currently in New Zealand after the departures of Aaron Smith and Brad Weber.

That’s an enticing résumé for incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, but some new obstacles lay between Peranara and the famous black jersey.

“Playing’s a big one. Getting back on the field and playing good footy,” Perenara said.

“I set my goals broad for a year, then I narrow them down to my short-term goals. For me now, my short-term goal is literally just to get back and do full-team training. When I come to that point and I’m team training and looking to start playing again, those goals start to adapt.

“To be an All Black you have to play good rugby. You have to be out on the field, you have to be having an impact on your team, and winning really helps too. All those elements will be a part of those goals and those standards.”

The 31-year-old made his ambitions clear. While focussing on his immediate future, the dream of a return to the black jersey looms.

“It’s definitely where I’m aiming for. It was tough not being there but having the second surgery and knowing that I wasn’t going to be available for it probably made it a little easier.

“I knew when we made the decision to have another surgery that completely ruled me out, so I could be more of a fan and support our mates rather than the disappointment of not being there.

“But that doesn’t take away at all from how much I want to get back in that All Blacks squad and have an impact in there too.”

Once back at full fitness, Perenara will face stiff competition for playing time from a fellow All Black and up-and-coming star in Cam Roigard.

“I think we have a unique opportunity to be the best two No 9s in the country, at the one club.

“And to have that dynamic working together, whatever that looks like out on the field, I think that is important for us winning this competition.

“A lot of people and media might try and shape this as a competition against each other in a negative way. But it will be competitive, both of us want to play big minutes which is a good thing. But both of us want the other person to be playing really well, too.

“That’s only healthy for us, for our club, to hopefully win this competition and then going forward into different teams as well. If we can continue to grow and be the best two 9s in the country, we’ll give ourselves a really good opportunity to play together later in the year as well.”