6:04am, 04 April 2021

Georgian hooker Shalva Mamukashvili has been given a hefty ban for an act of foul play that left a Romanian international removed from the field with a concussion.

Mamukashvili appeared before an independent Disciplinary Panel via a video conference call this week over the incident in the Rugby Europe Championship match between Georgia and Romania at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi.

Mamukashvili was given a red card had been issued in the 19th minute of the match for an infringement of Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously). Mamukashvili accepted he committed an act of foul play that justified a red card.

The Disciplinary Panel viewed match footage of the incident and heard evidence from the front rower and from the Georgian Rugby Union.

A statement reads: “The Disciplinary Panel found that Mr Mamukashvili had committed a reckless and dangerous act of foul play. The Romanian player suffered of an injury because of this foul play and did not pass the on-field Head Injury Assessment. He was not able to continue playing and was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. In the circumstances, the Disciplinary Panel concluded the appropriate Entry Point was Top-end (10 weeks).

“The Disciplinary Panel found no off-field aggravating features to justify the addition of further weeks of suspension.

“The Disciplinary Panel concluded five weeks should be deducted from the Entry Point for the off-field mitigating features.”

The final suspension imposed was one of five weeks. The conclusion date of the suspension will be confirmed upon receipt of the exact playing schedule of the player.

It wasn’t the only red card of the round. Spain’s left wing, Fabien Perrin, was sent off in the Rugby Europe Championship match between Portugal and Spain on 27 March 2021 at Jamor Stadium in Lisbon. The red card had been issued in the 48th minute of the match for an infringement of Law 9.17 (A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground). He was banned for two weeks.