Northampton Saints have been forced into three late changes ahead of their derby match with Leicester Tigers.
Teimana Harrison (hamstring), Ehren Painter and Ollie Sleightholme (both back) have been ruled out of Northampton Saints’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Leicester Tigers this afternoon.
Tommy Freeman comes onto the wing to replace Sleightholme, while Shaun Adendorff pulls on the No.8 jersey in place of Harrison and Paul Hill packs down at tighthead – with the trio all moving from the bench to the starting XV.
That leaves room for Oisín Heffernan (wearing 18), JJ Tonks (20) and Tom Collins (23) to come into the matchday squad amongst the replacements.
Northampton Saints:
15 George Furbank
14 Matt Proctor
13 Rory Hutchinson
12 Piers Francis
11 Tommy Freeman
10 Dan Biggar
9 Alex Mitchell
1 Alex Waller (co-capt)
2 Sam Matavesi
3 Paul Hill
4 David Ribbans
5 Alex Moon
6 Tom Wood
7 Lewis Ludlam (co-capt)
8 Shaun Adendorff
Replacements:
16 Mike Haywood
17 Nick Auterac
18 Oisín Heffernan
19 Alex Coles
20 JJ Tonks
21 Tom James
22 Ahsee Tuala
23 Tom Collins
