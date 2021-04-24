8:57am, 24 April 2021

Northampton Saints have been forced into three late changes ahead of their derby match with Leicester Tigers.

Teimana Harrison (hamstring), Ehren Painter and Ollie Sleightholme (both back) have been ruled out of Northampton Saints’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Leicester Tigers this afternoon.

Tommy Freeman comes onto the wing to replace Sleightholme, while Shaun Adendorff pulls on the No.8 jersey in place of Harrison and Paul Hill packs down at tighthead – with the trio all moving from the bench to the starting XV.

That leaves room for Oisín Heffernan (wearing 18), JJ Tonks (20) and Tom Collins (23) to come into the matchday squad amongst the replacements.

Northampton Saints:

15 George Furbank

14 Matt Proctor

13 Rory Hutchinson

12 Piers Francis

11 Tommy Freeman

10 Dan Biggar

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Alex Waller (co-capt)

2 Sam Matavesi

3 Paul Hill

4 David Ribbans

5 Alex Moon

6 Tom Wood

7 Lewis Ludlam (co-capt)

8 Shaun Adendorff

Replacements:

16 Mike Haywood

17 Nick Auterac

18 Oisín Heffernan

19 Alex Coles

20 JJ Tonks

21 Tom James

22 Ahsee Tuala

23 Tom Collins