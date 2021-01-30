4:01am, 30 January 2021

This year’s Guinness Six Nations gets under way on February 6. Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the annual tournament.

29 – England won their 29th title across the Home Nations, Five Nations and Six Nations Championships in last year’s delayed edition, two more than any other team.

13 – England also have the most grand slams, one more than Wales.

69 – Italy captain Sergio Parisse retired with a record number of appearances, four clear of second-placed Brian O’Driscoll. Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones is the leading active player with 56.

557 – former Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara has scored more points in the competition than any other player. His successor Johnny Sexton leads all active players with 431.

26 – O’Driscoll’s career try tally remains a record. Wales wing George North goes into this year’s tournament six behind.

8 – the record for tries by a player in one tournament, set in the Five Nations by England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and matched by Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925. Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale holds the record for the Six Nations era with seven in 2018.

57 – France’s Romain Ntamack led all points-scorers in last season’s competition with three tries, nine conversions and eight penalties. Team-mate Charles Ollivon was the leading try-scorer with four.

15 – Italy have finished with the wooden spoon in 15 of the 21 Six Nations campaigns to date, with four for Scotland and one each for Wales and France.

25 – there have been 25 seasons of the women’s competition, though this year’s will be scheduled later in the year due to coronavirus. England have won 16, including 15 grand slams.