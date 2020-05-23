7:17am, 23 May 2020

Bristol Bears have been buoyed after work on the Premiership club’s new state-of-the-art training facility resumed this past week. Photos of the indoor training barn were shared by Verde Recreo Ltd, whose work had been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility at Kingcott Farm will be the Bears’ new base, containing a gym, a floodlit all-weather 4G pitch and grass pitches.

It was expected to be completed this month but was delayed by disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The resumption of the work is yet more positive news for Bristol, who have just announced the signing of rugby league convert Ratu Naulago from Hull FC to join the Premiership club.

This complements the blockbuster signings of Semi Radradra and Kyle Sinckler, the season-long loans of Ben Earl and Max Malins from Saracens, as well as recruiting Chris Cook from Bath and Mitch Eadie from Northampton Saints.

After implementing strict COVID 19 operating procedures the VR team are back to work, making progress @BristolBears new home. Working with @Collinsonplc to complete this fantastic indoor training facility. #StaySafe #BackToWorkSafely #CommittedToYourSport pic.twitter.com/S3mVvZZxkP — Verde Recreo Ltd (@VerdeRecreo) May 21, 2020

The irony of having the training ground nearly completed is that there is not yet anyone to train in it – and may not be for the foreseeable future either.

It was announced on Thursday that Gallagher Premiership clubs will not return to training for at least two weeks, and there is no clarity as to what will happen after that period.

With no confirmation regarding the return to training, the prospect of returning to playing any time soon also seems a distant hope.

The rugby season at all levels below the Premiership have already been terminated, but there is still the ambition of resuming the top-flight season which still has 57 matches to be played, nine rounds of regular season fixtures and the playoffs.

The Bears currently sit in third place and also have the prospect of a home quarter-final against the Dragons in the Challenge Cup should the season continue. They will also be boosted – like many other clubs – by being able to field their new signings from July 1.