The many talents and miraculous story of Blues lock Laghlan McWhannell
The household of Laghlan McWhannell was divided last week when the Blues played Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific at Eden Park.
McWhannell is flatmates with fellow Blues lock James Thomspon who didn’t feature and Moana Pasifika flanker Jacob Norris who started on the blindside for the hosts.
The trio attended St Peter’s Cambridge together and the banter was free-flowing.
“It’s their local derby. We could ill afford to underestimate these guys. They’ve got firepower across the park and they’ve been tracking quite well,” McWhannell told RugbyPass.
Moana Pasifika has doubled their win tally from last season. In 2023 they were denied victory against the Blues (31-30) when they conceded a penalty try with the last play of the game.
On Saturday the Blues had no such issues. A resounding 47-8 victory saw All Blacks winger Mark Telea score three tries and the Blues climb to second in the standings. Dishes and vanilla milkshakes the whole week is the flat penalty for Norris.
McWhannell has featured in all six matches for the Blues in 2024, gaining four consecutive starts. Last Saturday the Blues defeated the Crusaders 26-6 to improve to 4-1 and achieve their first win at Eden Park against the defending championships since 2014. The Crusaders failed to score a try for the first time in 145 matches.
“That was my first home game at Eden Park. That’s special for me, especially against the Crusaders who we’ve only beaten once in the last 19 games. Patrick Tuipulotu celebrated his century. It was an awesome day all around,” McWhannell enthused.
“I’m happy to finally string some games together. I’ve got an injury list as long as my arm. I love the environment in Auckland.”
McWhannell is the Blues’ most prolific source of lineout possession. His increasing physicality is adding greater starch to an improving Blues pack.
On a dreary Wednesday night in 2017, McWhannell made his NPC debut for Waikato against Auckland at Eden Park. He was 18 years old and marked All Black Tuipulotu. His parents presented his jersey and the visitors won 35-27.
The 2018 New Zealand Under 20 representative won the Ranfurly Shield later that year. In 2019 McWhannell was set to debut for the Chiefs after Michael Allardice broke his ankle against the Highlanders in Dunedin. That injury happened on the night of May 4. In a crushing coincidence, McWhannell suffered the same injury while playing club rugby for Hautapu that afternoon.
“I was tackled from behind and my ankle twisted inwards. I tapped it up but when I ran off the next scum I heard a pop and snap and tore ligaments off the bone. The Chiefs coach hadn’t heard about it when he called to offer me a place in the team. I was gone for six months,” McWhannell reflected.
In 2021 McWhannell was on the brink of quitting rugby altogether. He credits Waikato coach and former All Blacks lock Ross Fillipo with saving his career.
“Ross called me before the NPC in and asked me how I was feeling. I told him I can’t do this anymore.
“I’d finished my second knee surgery and the pain was insufferable, like having glass in my knees.
“Ross took all the pressure off me by asking me about my mental health. He assured me my well-being was a priority, not my place in his rugby ambitions. That was huge.
“I’d heard of guys having terrible injuries. I never thought that would be me.
“I’ve basically got a buggered patellar tendon. For a while, all my confidence was gone. I was worried about doing it in the warm-up, in the game, and even coming down the steps of the bus.
“I made my Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs against the Highlanders in Queenstown in 2022. It took four years for me to make my Super debut.”
The Chiefs won that match 26-16 and all six appearances in which McWhannell featured thereafter. Such long stints on the sideline, however, saw him tumble down the Chiefs pecking order.
McWhannell isn’t somebody to stay still. While injured he became a barista not because he drinks coffee but because he wanted to make a good hot chocolate. He pursued a dive master certificate, cooking classes, World Rugby coaching certificates, attended public speaking courses, worked for a charity, and developed a near Sir Elton John-like obsession with finding the perfect piano.
“I wanted to learn piano so I bought a secondhand one in Taupo. The night I picked that one up, I forgot to cancel an auto-bid for one I had on Trade Me in Auckland. Suddenly I had two pianos in the garage.
“Down the road in Cambridge I saw a piano I thought was better than the first two. I thought I’d get this one and sell the first two. Eventually, I settled with the first one.
“I don’t know how to play anything, Chopsticks maybe. Piano is one of those things if you don’t use it, you lose it, a bit like a rolling maul,” McWhannell laughed.
McWhannell was born and raised in Kawakawa Bay which he described as “tiny” and “somewhere halfway inside Thames and Waiheke Island.” His father Malcolm is a Piling Manager at Heron Construction which undertakes large design, logistics, and maintenance projects with water. Mum Julie maintains the books.
Boarding at St Peter’s Cambridge, which to an outsider could resemble Hogwarts, McWhannell threw himself full throttle into water polo, athletics, swimming, claybird shooting, and of course rugby. He played for the First XV from 2014 to 2016 which became a growing force nationally. In 2016 St Peter’s qualified for the National Top Four co-education tournament for the first time. The following two years St Peter’s won the tourney.
“Cam Rogiard, Samipeni Finau, Simon Packer, Ollie Norris, Jacob Norris, James Thompson, Ryan Coxon, there are a few guys who’ve made it lately,” McWhannell said.
“A lot of the credit for that belongs to the coach Shaun Honnick. He was especially helpful for me having played lock for Waikato and the Chiefs. He has a lot of knowledge to pass onto the young fellas who looked up to him because he’d been there and done that.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The guy opitimises what it is that makes the all blacks as great as they are. No doubt in years to come will celebrate yet another legend oc the game. It happens frequently.3 Go to comments
Very simple, follow what we have been doing since Rassie took over in 2018. If Kolisi cant be the face of the team, he can definately give his input on the field, so Can Eben, so can Handre, its been like that a while. Kolisi admitted to Vermeulen calling a number of the shots when he was unsure, there is nothing wrong with that, cause a captain will make all the calls and decide himself, a leader will discuss with his team and decide together.2 Go to comments
Foster experienced the roth of abs fans through inconsistency and dropping winning percentages . The message to foster here was an unequivocal unacceptable response. As a fan I wouldn’t be happy with rassys trial an error rugby. He was practicing his strategy right up and including wc games. Just a miracle the saffas lifted the trophy.15 Go to comments
Ratima reminds me of Sid Going1 Go to comments
Certainly a different world from the amateur days. Colin Meads just went back to the farm when his career was over. Pro sport has opened so many opportunities to set yourself up while enjoying all the highlights that go with it. Injury, rehab and endless training take some of the gloss off that.3 Go to comments
What do think of Craig Evans, from your part of the world, Nick ? I saw him last year refereeing one of the URC games in SA, thought he was very good then. He was one of the RWC refs too ??37 Go to comments
First off, I had heard talk about ruck clock so wanted to watch the game before reading this article. After the first charge down and try I paid a bit more attention to the ruck ball as that try was just caused by a lethargic half and kick. What I noticed is Pearce is not calling the countdown correctly, he only started the clock once the caterpillar started, but Saints were so bad at it they caterpillar was always late. The ball was available before the first dude joined the ruck, and their half went well past the 5 sec clock multiple times. Now, I don’t know if that is just bad refereeing or a weakness in Saints play that was catching him out constantly. I also thought Pearce was a bit timid after he said he didn’t want to award scrums (that that is a problem, is a problem). I’m not sure if I would have picked up on that from other teams if I wasn’t trying. I also note a Sarries coach pointed out exactly the need to arrive early enough, so I wonder if they were in Pearce’s ear before the game about Saints weakness. On the article, I’m not sure it changed things much during the game, the 9’s still seemed to get their kicks away fairly well (try example he was right on the money), but I have no comparison not watching other games. It did seem like they were less comfortable. I was more concerned with this two very influential decisions late in the game. I don’t think the yellow should have been penalized at all, the pass was just delayed too long the wrapping arm got in the road. And what was the other, it might have been the immediate following taking out of the defender by the center cut, which caused Sarries wing to come in and leave a hole. Possible one for the tmo that. Enjoyed the conversion hurry up that, its something I’ve seen more and more often down here too, if done better. How did you see his scrum decisions going against the young Italian in his first game back Nick? I noted he let play go on on the far sideline, after he called tackle and no one released, then the ball become free and Saints were able to set and clear. Not too sure that balance is right to be fair, but certainly on the right side. Game wise it can be tough matching a previous weeks great performance, and they did look a tad off on attack, but I thought the difference in this game was each backlines defence strategy and execution. Rush D missing a few crucial reads versus a nice smothering D, which oddly enough can put a bckline off their timing quite well (eg NZ v Ire). Wouldn’t be surprised to see Sarries dominate the stats other than scrum pens. Also good to see some positive vibes from the North after BoK got lambasted for his attitude in the World Cup.37 Go to comments
Well said and I think the Wallabies will show immediate and marked improvement.2 Go to comments
What a load of BS. A story to fit the narrative. Now its ‘only the RWC matters’ after SA win the LOTTO Cup due in large part to good fortune and 50/50 refereeing interpretations. Now Rassie has a ready made excuse for not winning RC titles or losing against Ireland, or any team. because he will say “I was experimenting for the RWC 1/2/3/4 years away”. Try telling football fans that the European Championships or Copa America dont matter as long as they win the World Cup. Over history, the All Blacks and Springboks earned their reputation as the behemoths of rugby union because EVERY Test mattered. For NH teams the 5N/6N mattered, and the Grand Slam even more so. But a win vs Boks or All Blacks was treasured even above that. How convenient that the “88% team” is the same team that has beaten Boks 3-in-a-row and 8 of the last 12. But Rassie disrespects those Tests now as ‘experimenting players for RWC’. The incessant whinging by Springbok coaching staff and, obviously, their fans is what makes the neutral fan revere the All Blacks who not only go in to every Test as heavy favourites but play with an attractive ball-in-hand style. Luck will inevitably run out for SA and the hubris will invite large doses of overdue schadenfreude.15 Go to comments
Christie says he’s ‘so much more than English'. Yes, you people of mixed immigrant descent are so superior to your hosts.4 Go to comments
Good article on referees, and one in particular, and then the analysis on the Saints game. Thanks Nick. I had not seen the game, so had a look before commenting. The quality of the rugby is just sky high, and the one thing I pick out, in addition to all your points, is how very relaxed Pearce is, always calm, always in control, instructions and responses clear and concise. He is very clearly enjoying his work. That is one very good Northampton team. They conceded a fair number of turnovers early, but always had the defence to deny any significant advantage to Saracens. The other game I watched on the weekend was Toulouse and Pau, and was very impressed by the quality of rugby in both. The level of ambition very high, passing very accurate a high % of time, wonderful stepping/seam finding ability by players 1 - 15. Just exhilarating rugby to watch. The first try of the game by Pau was a thing of beauty. I would judge the quality of rugby in the Premiership/Top14/URC/Champions Cup is well above where we are in Australia and NZ atm.37 Go to comments
Well said Aurelie, your refereeing is excellent. Keep up the good work, You may get to ref the next Womens Rugby World Cup Final if the French fall at the wayside. There is really only one competitor and that is Aimee.1 Go to comments
Interesting and all these players are making their mark and I love to see all the nations improving. However, if you ask the main team, England, who else they would add to their team if possible, it is the raw speed of Jaz Joyce. The Red Roses have so much all round talent, they recognise that raw speed is the one thing it is difficult to counter.1 Go to comments
Different countries, different expectations. Foster did not deliver enough over four years to keep NZers happy, even if the All Blacks had have won the final he would still be known as the coach who lost back to back tests at home, lost a home series, first losses to Argentina etc. Other countries would have been happy with 68% win rate and making a WC final. I’d rather the All Blacks be consistently dominant rather than dominant for 7 weeks once every four years.15 Go to comments
Hi Brett, it would be tragic if jobs in Aussie rugby couldn't be found for Cheika and Friend.1 Go to comments
He’s looking pretty flash. Would like to see him in a black jersey.1 Go to comments
Siya is our captain. He’s 32 years old and there are a lot of hungry guys coming through. He’s probably got another 2 seasons at test level and I’d like to see him remain captain for as long as he’s good enough to make the team.2 Go to comments
Good luck…Theyrecgoing to need it. I dont think the elderly silverblack 7s will make the playoffs1 Go to comments
It’s been class to see him get a proper run of games injury free & build some form, and blimey his ceiling on performance is high, it’s still unknown how good he can be because he always got injury setbacks which always tend to affect the most explosive athletes. But he’s really showing what he’s made of now, and still only 23 ! Proper chuffed for him . Come on you saints !2 Go to comments
Ollie Blyth Lafferty shows promise.4 Go to comments