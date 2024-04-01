Schmidt lures former All Black coaching guru to Wallabies staff

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has appointed vastly experienced Kiwi Mike Cron as his latest assistant.

Cron has been coaching for more than 30 years, most notably in New Zealand where he was an assistant with the All Blacks for more than 200 Tests.

Having spent time working across six continents, Cron has also been a consultant with World Rugby in recent years.

“Mike has added tremendous value in every programme he has been involved with and brings a wealth of knowledge to our coaching group,” Schmidt said.