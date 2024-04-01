The Chiefs' Damian McKenzie problem laid bare

The Chiefs weren’t able to travel to Christchurch and beat the Crusaders without their star No 10 Damian McKenzie.

In round one against the Crusaders, McKenzie was forced from the field with injury and without him the visitors stormed back and nearly won the match.

The stark difference in the McKenzie-less Chiefs was laid bare on Sky Sport’s The Breakdown with a statistical view which showed how much the Chiefs’ attack struggles without him.

“I just think this guy brings…. and look at those stats, I asked three times if they were real,” Kirwan told The Breakdown panel.

“Points scored, 166 with Damian, 32 without, the stats are incredible.”

With McKenzie on the field the Chiefs have kicked more, but at the same time have held possession for longer periods leading to double the amount of carries.

When it came to metres made, they have 4.5 metres per carry with him on the field versus 3.5 without. The number of defenders beaten by the side was nearly four times larger, 116 versus 35.

The Chiefs started young Taranaki first five Josh Jacomb with Josh Ioane deputising from the bench on Friday night.

Former All Black wing Sir John Kirwan theorised that the Chiefs struggle adjusting to the more traditional style of the other No 10s due to McKenzie’s unique play.

“The thing I love about Damian McKenzie and the thing I don’t think we notice, is he plays the game so differently,” Kirwan said.

“Non-traditional stand-off, runs laterally, I keep referring to him playing like a rugby league stand-off. He’s bought some X-factor too.

“When you play with someone like that, your attack gets used to it. When you take them out, I think it’s very difficult.”

Ex-All Black Jeff Wilson believed that the loss of Brad Weber was also having an impact.

When the Chiefs are without McKenzie and Weber, he thought that the Chiefs don’t have multiple ‘playmakers’ who can create opportunities.

“There are times in games when you need creative players to spark something, for try assists, take the ball to the line,” Wilson said.

“I don’t think we should ignore the piece of the puzzle that isn’t there as well in Brad Weber.

“How experienced he is, the things he used to do very well. Great cover defender, his pass was fantastic, his kicking was accurate.

“He was always that player in support. He was a sniper with the ball-in-hand. Very, very quick.

“All of a sudden, Xavier Roe is more of a passing halfback. If you don’t have someone who can create off phase play, particularly in the middle of the park, that’s what the Chiefs didn’t do.

“They counter-attacked very well, brought the ball back really well, but when they got into the middle of the field, it was ‘how do we now breach? How do we turn this into points?’ and that’s where they let themselves down.”