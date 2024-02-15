Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
36 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
14:35
Sunday
10:00
Six Nations

The England verdict on the return of the fit-again Manu Tuilagi

By PA
England's Manu Tuilagi (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

England are ready to thrust Manu Tuilagi straight into their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland following his recovery from a groin problem. Tuilagi has been added to Steve Borthwick’s squad for their fallow week training camp in London having missed the opening two Guinness Six Nations rounds because of the injury sustained in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the 32-year-old centre plays at Murrayfield on February 24 it will be his first appearance for nine weeks, but England are confident he would rise to the occasion.

Defence coach Felix Jones said: “Manu had a little bit of a run around out there Wednesday. It wasn’t anything too intense but he looked good.

Video Spacer

Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV

Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV

Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“He has done it a number of times where he has come back from injury with low levels of game time but still been able to perform at a very high level. Experience accounts for a lot in those situations.”

If Tuilagi proves his fitness in training over the coming days, Borthwick must decide whether to break up the centre partnership of Fraser Dingwall and Henry Slade that started the victories over Italy and Wales or confine him to a bench role.

Related

England name 27-strong squad for A team game versus Portugal

England have named a 27-strong provisional squad to take Portugal on February 25 in Leicester – including five Test-capped players – in what will be their first A team match since 2016 when they competed as the Saxons on a tour of South Africa.

Read Now

Tuilagi provides the ability to punch over the gainline currently lacked by the back division and England know that Scotland will build much of their attack around their own muscular carrier Sione Tuipulotu.

The prospect of Ollie Lawrence being available for the round three showdown in Edinburgh is less certain as he overcomes a hip injury. The Bath powerhouse, another midfield option, was involved in training on Wednesday and a clearer picture of his readiness will emerge over the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and lock George Martin are both in contention against Scotland after being added to Borthwick’s 36-man training squad.

Cowan-Dickie was forced to withdraw from the original Six Nations squad after an undisclosed medical condition materialised when he was on club duty for Sale.

His availability will relieve the pressure on captain Jamie George, whose workload has been increased by the lack of experienced alternatives in the position.

Martin’s fitness will be welcomed by England, who benefited from his menacing display against South Africa in the semi-final of last autumn’s World Cup – his most recent international appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old had tweaked his knee, ruling him out of the start of the Six Nations, but will look to secure a place in the second or back row against Scotland.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
11:45
24 Feb 24
England
All Stats and Data
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 2

My Best Half | Episode One | David Nyika & Lexy Thornberry

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Wildknights v Sungoliath

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Spain v Germany | Full Match Replay

Saracens v Harlequins | Premier Women's Rugby 2023/24 | Full Match Replay

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Edinburgh vs Wolfhounds

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The England changes Chris Ashton insists Steve Borthwick must make

2

'I have made the decision to stand down as national coach' - Mike Ruddock OTD

3

England make three squad changes, including return of Manu Tuilagi

4

Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England? - Six Nations

5

Ex-Ireland back Will Addison in talks about rejoining Sale Sharks

6

How Jack Crowley rose to claim Ireland's throne - Six Nations

7

Ollie Lawrence on Harlequins' radar if Andre Esterhuizen heads home

8

High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton

Jack Crowley's seamless ascent to the number 10 jersey has assuaged the great man's retirement.

FEATURE

Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

Josh Lord could be the answer as New Zealand seek to replace lock legends Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

FEATURE

Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

Shorn of Antoine Dupont, Les Bleus look oddly toothless and confused.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 34 minutes ago
England name 27-strong squad for A team game versus Portugal

Zach Mercer must have done something fairly horrible in Borthwick’s tea…

9 Go to comments
S
Stan 36 minutes ago
Schrodinger's Try

Easy to criticise with no solution? Here’s the solution: Rugby League was revolutionised when the 5M behind the ruck rule was changed to 10M. The referee stands on the 10M line, not so close to the ruck and sees less. Rugby union referees run around the ruck like lunatics yelling instructions and looking for penalties they can award. Change behind the last foot to 5M and all is solved with a much more open game, less offside penalties and less officiating from referees.

23 Go to comments
N
Nickers 39 minutes ago
Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton

They haven’t felt the loss of Sexton because their forwards, and all the players around him are possibly the most efficient and effective rugby machine since the 2015 ABs. He’s a very high quality 10 who is showing he is great when on the front foot, but anyone can play that role. The benchmark of how much they miss Sexton will come in the summer. July tests vs SA will be the most pressure a 10 can come under. Sexton was one of the best in those types of situations. In a super close arm wrestle Sexton almost always played his best games, and came up with clutch plays.

5 Go to comments
J
Jeff 47 minutes ago
England name 27-strong squad for A team game versus Portugal

Barbeary should be starting against Scotland

9 Go to comments
N
Nickers 56 minutes ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

I disagree with people who say Lord is too small or skinny. Look at someone like Tadhg Beirne, he is an absolute menace in all aspects of the game and would probably make the bench of a World XV. People have been saying for years that Ardie is too small to play No.8 but he gives absolutely nothing away to bigger players. I also think Retallick was at his absolute best 5-6 years ago when he was a bit lighter. Being lanky didn’t stop him from being the best lock in the world for a time, as well as the ABs most influential player and world player of the year. Also the game has reached peak slowness. There already is and will continue to be a strong appetite to speed the game up. Some of these massive units tipping 130kg+ will really struggle in that context.

15 Go to comments
S
Stan 59 minutes ago
Schrodinger's Try

Say what you will, Scotland was robbed of a deserved win because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.

23 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
England name 27-strong squad for A team game versus Portugal

It strikes me as very odd that Dan Kelly & Seb Atkinson aren’t involved I'd have picked the two of them, plus Joe Cokanasiga & Lewis Ludlam for the main England squad. I understand the latter two might be viewed by Borthwick as on their way out, but Atkinson and Kelly will surely be in contention for years to come. I’m particularly surprised Kelly is left out given that he was originally touted to be a starter when Borthwick first took over. On the plus side, Fisilau is a good inclusion who shouldn’t be far off the main squad.

9 Go to comments
S
Stan 1 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

Refereeing is too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and time consuming. The public have been telling rugby administrators these truths forever. Nick Berry did not stop telling players of both teams how to play the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Rugby teams don’t want to play any rugby in their own half because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.

23 Go to comments
M
Mr Easy 1 hours ago
England name 27-strong squad for A team game versus Portugal

I think that re-invigorating the A team is an excellent idea as it provides another clear step in the development pathway for Test players. Not sure how the Clubs feel about it, but if Borthwick has managed to convince them to buy into it, that is a genuine achievement in his tenure. Perhaps it shows what can be achieved with a collaborative approach rather than Eddie Jones’ confrontational nonsense.

9 Go to comments
L
Lucio 2 hours ago
Louis Lynagh called into Italy squad days after confirming Quins exit

Italy need some “glue” to link backs and forwards, a new game plan and Quesada for sure has one (watch the tries in the first half Ita-Eng match). Anyway 36 points from Ireland in Dublin without Negri Lamb Cannone and others in front row, was a miracle

4 Go to comments
J
Joseph 3 hours ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.

10 Go to comments
C
Colin 3 hours ago
England make three squad changes, including return of Manu Tuilagi

Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

6 Go to comments
C
Colin 3 hours ago
Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton

While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.

5 Go to comments
D
Dan 4 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

It’s going to be impossible for the Boks to repeat with their MVP now retired. Barnes isn’t going to be be to hand you another undeserved championship again. Now go back to your third world ignorance. It’s what you truly excel at.

19 Go to comments
S
Steve 6 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

With all the technology around (it started with Hawkeye in cricket 25 years ago!) you would have thought that someone would have been able to come up with _some_ idea or other for rugby? Oh no, sorry, of course the amateurs in the English RFU would have vetoed it I'm sure. Moving on…

23 Go to comments
J
Jen 6 hours ago
Damian McKenzie back for the Chiefs’ final pre-season clash against Blues

I wonder why Narawa isn’t playing. Still injured?

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 6 hours ago
Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England? - Six Nations

Entertained? No.

8 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 7 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

I like Selby-Rickett for mongrel, good handling and lineout skills, effort and up-side. Jase Ryan’s perspective on him would be interesting. He has had some off-field issues in his distant past but, if that is well behind him, he works on adding some more bulk he could be a good option.

15 Go to comments
R
Reuben 10 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.

19 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 11 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.

15 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick? Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?
Search