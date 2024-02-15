The England verdict on the return of the fit-again Manu Tuilagi
England are ready to thrust Manu Tuilagi straight into their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland following his recovery from a groin problem. Tuilagi has been added to Steve Borthwick’s squad for their fallow week training camp in London having missed the opening two Guinness Six Nations rounds because of the injury sustained in December.
If the 32-year-old centre plays at Murrayfield on February 24 it will be his first appearance for nine weeks, but England are confident he would rise to the occasion.
Defence coach Felix Jones said: “Manu had a little bit of a run around out there Wednesday. It wasn’t anything too intense but he looked good.
“He has done it a number of times where he has come back from injury with low levels of game time but still been able to perform at a very high level. Experience accounts for a lot in those situations.”
If Tuilagi proves his fitness in training over the coming days, Borthwick must decide whether to break up the centre partnership of Fraser Dingwall and Henry Slade that started the victories over Italy and Wales or confine him to a bench role.
Tuilagi provides the ability to punch over the gainline currently lacked by the back division and England know that Scotland will build much of their attack around their own muscular carrier Sione Tuipulotu.
The prospect of Ollie Lawrence being available for the round three showdown in Edinburgh is less certain as he overcomes a hip injury. The Bath powerhouse, another midfield option, was involved in training on Wednesday and a clearer picture of his readiness will emerge over the coming days.
Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and lock George Martin are both in contention against Scotland after being added to Borthwick’s 36-man training squad.
Cowan-Dickie was forced to withdraw from the original Six Nations squad after an undisclosed medical condition materialised when he was on club duty for Sale.
His availability will relieve the pressure on captain Jamie George, whose workload has been increased by the lack of experienced alternatives in the position.
Martin’s fitness will be welcomed by England, who benefited from his menacing display against South Africa in the semi-final of last autumn’s World Cup – his most recent international appearance.
The 22-year-old had tweaked his knee, ruling him out of the start of the Six Nations, but will look to secure a place in the second or back row against Scotland.
Comments on RugbyPass
Zach Mercer must have done something fairly horrible in Borthwick’s tea…9 Go to comments
Easy to criticise with no solution? Here’s the solution: Rugby League was revolutionised when the 5M behind the ruck rule was changed to 10M. The referee stands on the 10M line, not so close to the ruck and sees less. Rugby union referees run around the ruck like lunatics yelling instructions and looking for penalties they can award. Change behind the last foot to 5M and all is solved with a much more open game, less offside penalties and less officiating from referees.23 Go to comments
They haven’t felt the loss of Sexton because their forwards, and all the players around him are possibly the most efficient and effective rugby machine since the 2015 ABs. He’s a very high quality 10 who is showing he is great when on the front foot, but anyone can play that role. The benchmark of how much they miss Sexton will come in the summer. July tests vs SA will be the most pressure a 10 can come under. Sexton was one of the best in those types of situations. In a super close arm wrestle Sexton almost always played his best games, and came up with clutch plays.5 Go to comments
Barbeary should be starting against Scotland9 Go to comments
I disagree with people who say Lord is too small or skinny. Look at someone like Tadhg Beirne, he is an absolute menace in all aspects of the game and would probably make the bench of a World XV. People have been saying for years that Ardie is too small to play No.8 but he gives absolutely nothing away to bigger players. I also think Retallick was at his absolute best 5-6 years ago when he was a bit lighter. Being lanky didn’t stop him from being the best lock in the world for a time, as well as the ABs most influential player and world player of the year. Also the game has reached peak slowness. There already is and will continue to be a strong appetite to speed the game up. Some of these massive units tipping 130kg+ will really struggle in that context.15 Go to comments
Say what you will, Scotland was robbed of a deserved win because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.23 Go to comments
It strikes me as very odd that Dan Kelly & Seb Atkinson aren’t involved I'd have picked the two of them, plus Joe Cokanasiga & Lewis Ludlam for the main England squad. I understand the latter two might be viewed by Borthwick as on their way out, but Atkinson and Kelly will surely be in contention for years to come. I’m particularly surprised Kelly is left out given that he was originally touted to be a starter when Borthwick first took over. On the plus side, Fisilau is a good inclusion who shouldn’t be far off the main squad.9 Go to comments
Refereeing is too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and time consuming. The public have been telling rugby administrators these truths forever. Nick Berry did not stop telling players of both teams how to play the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Rugby teams don’t want to play any rugby in their own half because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.23 Go to comments
I think that re-invigorating the A team is an excellent idea as it provides another clear step in the development pathway for Test players. Not sure how the Clubs feel about it, but if Borthwick has managed to convince them to buy into it, that is a genuine achievement in his tenure. Perhaps it shows what can be achieved with a collaborative approach rather than Eddie Jones’ confrontational nonsense.9 Go to comments
Italy need some “glue” to link backs and forwards, a new game plan and Quesada for sure has one (watch the tries in the first half Ita-Eng match). Anyway 36 points from Ireland in Dublin without Negri Lamb Cannone and others in front row, was a miracle4 Go to comments
So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.10 Go to comments
Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!6 Go to comments
While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.5 Go to comments
It’s going to be impossible for the Boks to repeat with their MVP now retired. Barnes isn’t going to be be to hand you another undeserved championship again. Now go back to your third world ignorance. It’s what you truly excel at.19 Go to comments
With all the technology around (it started with Hawkeye in cricket 25 years ago!) you would have thought that someone would have been able to come up with _some_ idea or other for rugby? Oh no, sorry, of course the amateurs in the English RFU would have vetoed it I'm sure. Moving on…23 Go to comments
I wonder why Narawa isn’t playing. Still injured?1 Go to comments
Entertained? No.8 Go to comments
I like Selby-Rickett for mongrel, good handling and lineout skills, effort and up-side. Jase Ryan’s perspective on him would be interesting. He has had some off-field issues in his distant past but, if that is well behind him, he works on adding some more bulk he could be a good option.15 Go to comments
What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.19 Go to comments
“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.15 Go to comments