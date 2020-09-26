10:53pm, 26 September 2020

Taranaki coach Willie Rickards allowed his charges just one night of celebration following their Ranfurly Shield victory over Canterbury last weekend. Perhaps the Bulls players should have made the most of the win, because they certainly won’t be celebrating after today.

A first-half blitz from Otago – who had a strong wind at their backs that seemingly disappeared when Taranaki need it most in the second stanza – gave the travelling side a 22-5 lead at the break.

While Taranaki fought back in the final five minutes with a well-taken try, they never truly threatened the lead and the game ended 30-19 in Otago’s favour.

For the third time in a decade, the Ranfurly Shield is heading to Dunedin – not a bad record, given it took them over 55 years to recapture the coveted ‘Log o’ Wood’ between 1957 and 2013.

Otago, like many teams in the Mitre 10 Cup, looked to lineout mauls for much of their attack, nabbing three tries from 5-metre drives.

More to come…