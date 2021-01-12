Worcester full-back Melani Nanai is to undergo surgery to repair a torn hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season. “Melani suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury in training which will require surgical repair,” explained Worcester boss Alan Solomons. 

“The early prognosis is that he is likely to miss the rest of the season, which is extremely disappointing and frustrating for him and everyone here at Sixways.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Nanai, who arrived at Sixways from Super Rugby side Blues in 2019, has made 17 appearances and scored three tries for Worcester. His first season with the club was disrupted by a shoulder injury which also required surgery. 

Nanai returned to action when the 2019/20 Premiership campaign resumed in August after the first lockdown caused by Covid-19, creating restart headlines when he was red-carded for a collision with Jonny May, the England winger who was making his first appearance since his return to Gloucester.  

nanai apologised on Twitter, writing: “Just wanted to say sorry to Jonny May, my teammates, the staff at Worcester Warriors and all our fans for yesterday. It wasn’t my intention to tackle that way and sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season.”

Nanai was banned for three matches for the red card. He played for Worcester as recently as their Boxing Day defeat at Northampton but the training ground injury meant he was ruled for last week’s bonus-point loss at Sale, his place going to fit-again Chris Pennell, the former England international. 

Worcester are currently eleventh on the Premiership table, three points clear of bottom side Gloucester. They have won one of the five matches they have played, beating London Irish on opening weekend, while they were also awarded the win in by Premiership officials following the cancellation of their match with Harlequins. 

 

