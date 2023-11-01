Select Edition

Stewart returns to Wallaroos starting XV against Wales

By AAP
OTTAWA, CANADA - JULY 8: Maya Stewart of the Australia Wallaroos celebrates scoring a try with teammate Georgina Friedrichs against U.S. in the World Rugby Pacific Four Series at TD Place Stadium on July 8, 2023 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Andrea Cardin - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Head coach Jay Tregonning has made one change to his starting XV from last week’s victory over France as the Wallaroos prepare to face Wales in Auckland.

Maya Stewart returns in place of teenager Desiree Miller on the wing having recovered from a nasty head clash during Australia’s WXV1 tournament-opening loss against England on October 20.

“Maya has progressed through her return-to play protocols following her concussion without missing a beat and we (will) see what she is capable of,” Tregonning said.

Among the reserves for Friday’s clash with the Welsh, Lori Cramer returns after recovering from a knee injury, while Bridie O’Gorman has completed her two-match suspension.

Jay Huriwai replaces Sarah Dougherty after missing Australia’s two previous WXV1 games.

Tregonning says last week’s 29-20 win over world No.3 France in Dunedin has boosted the Wallaroos’ belief against a Wales side who opened their tournament with a 70-7 humbling by hosts New Zealand.

“We’ve taken plenty of confidence from the win,” he said.

“But we know Wales are now in the same position we were a week ago and will be looking to respond this weekend,” he said.

WALLAROOS SQUAD TO PLAY WALES

Brianna Hoy, Tania Naden, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Michaela Leonard (capt), Siokapesi Palu, Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka. Res: Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O’Gorman, Atasi Lafai, Ashley Marsters, Jay Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Lori Cramer.

